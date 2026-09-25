Kejriwal seeks SIR rollback, fresh polls amid allegations over EC functioning

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has called for the cancellation of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, restoration of a three-year-old voter list and fresh elections in several states, intensifying the political dispute over the Election Commission’s handling of voter data and internal decision-making.

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At a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, Kejriwal cited an investigation by The Indian Express and alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had been taking decisions without adequate participation from the other two Election Commissioners. He demanded Kumar’s arrest and prosecution, while also alleging that recent elections had been affected by what he called “vote theft”.

The allegations are political claims by Kejriwal. The Election Commission has disputed the interpretation of its internal deliberations, saying decisions taken during the past year were unanimous decisions of the full commission.

Election process under scrutiny Kejriwal’s main demands centre on the SIR exercise and the administration of electoral rolls. He claimed that more than 13 crore names had been deleted from draft rolls across 30 states and argued that the process should be scrapped. He further sought restoration of the voter list from three years ago and rejection of changes made to electoral rolls during the intervening period.

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The AAP leader also referred to reported objections by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. According to Kejriwal, the two commissioners had raised concerns over orders being issued without approval of the full commission and over changes connected with voter registration and electoral data.

An Indian Express investigation published on September 23 reported that the two commissioners had formally objected on multiple occasions to steps involving voter additions, deletions and changes to Form 6.

Kejriwal said the Election Commission is a three-member body and argued that decisions should be taken collectively, either unanimously or by majority. He also alleged that powers exercised traditionally by Electoral Registration Officers had effectively been centralised in Delhi.

The Election Commission, however, said differing views and observations are part of institutional decision-making and maintained that the decisions highlighted in the investigation were taken unanimously by the full commission.

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Polls and voter rolls Kejriwal additionally demanded cancellation and reholding of recent Assembly elections in Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He also questioned changes introduced in Form 6, which is used by people applying for inclusion in electoral rolls.

The political dispute comes as SIR remains under scrutiny, including in Delhi, where the Supreme Court recently questioned the manner in which some notices had been issued and sought the Election Commission’s response.

Kejriwal said the issue required corrective action to restore what he described as public confidence in electoral rolls and the election process.