Kejriwal seeks written clarification from 29 automakers on E20 compatibility with older vehicles

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to 29 automobile manufacturers seeking written clarification on whether E20 (20% ethanol-blended) petrol is safe for vehicles manufactured before 2023, arguing that consumers deserve a clear and uniform position from manufacturers amid the ongoing debate over ethanol-blended fuel.

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Addressing a press conference with Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor said he had sent separate letters to Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar and Hero MotoCorp after representatives of the companies reportedly stated during a government press conference on July 4 that E20 petrol could be used safely in older vehicles with only a marginal reduction in mileage.

AAP cites contradiction between public statements and manuals Kejriwal alleged that the companies' owner manuals advise against using petrol containing more than 10% ethanol in vehicles manufactured before 2023, creating a contradiction with statements made during the government briefing.

He said the three manufacturers had been asked to respond within a week, clarifying whether E20 is suitable for older vehicles, whether mileage reduction is limited to 4-5%, and whether they would compensate consumers if fuel efficiency declined further or if vehicle components were damaged due to the use of E20 fuel.

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AAP also said similar letters had been sent to 26 other automobile manufacturers, asking them to publicly state whether E20 can be used in their older vehicles, the expected impact on mileage, and whether the fuel could result in mechanical damage.

Kejriwal said the issue affected millions of vehicle owners and required transparent communication from manufacturers so that consumers could make informed decisions.

Plans to gather consumer feedback The AAP chief said he would visit petrol pumps, service centres and mechanics on Thursday to interact with vehicle owners and gather feedback on their experience with E20-blended petrol.

He alleged that concerns raised by consumers were being overlooked and questioned the rationale behind expanding the use of E20 fuel without what he described as adequate public clarity. He also said companies should stand by their claims and compensate consumers if their assurances regarding mileage or vehicle safety were found to be incorrect.

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The Centre has maintained that increasing ethanol blending is part of India's broader energy strategy to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, improve energy security and lower emissions. Automobile manufacturers have also issued model-specific advisories on fuel compatibility based on vehicle design and manufacturing year.