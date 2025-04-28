Kenneth Branagh says Tom Cruise is an 'underestimated' actor

London, Apr 28 (PTI) Actor-director Kenneth Branagh believes "Mission: Impossible" star Tom Cruise is more than just a movie star and is often "underestimated" in terms of his acting ability.

Cruise is looking forward to the release of "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning", the eighth installment in the popular spy action franchise.

Branagh, who featured alongside Cruise in the 2008 historical thriller "Valkyrie", praised the Hollywood icon for his contribution to cinema with "Mission: Impossible" and "Top Gun" film franchises.

"If he ever tires of wowing the world with action, he’s going to surprise those who view him as only a movie star. What he’s done with 'Mission' and 'Top Gun' is unique, cinematic entertainment with a serious intent to give you a wonderful time at the movies. But he’s an underestimated actor, for whom a golden age of performance beckons," Branagh told The Times of London newspaper.

The British filmmaker said Cruise, also known for "Jerry Maguire", "Days of Thunder", "A Few Good Men", "The Firm", and "Eyes Wide Shut", likes to visit pubs and is "gracious" when spotted in the UK.

"He finds a quiet corner, enjoys the atmosphere and is always gracious when he gets spotted. He’s a natural giggler and just enjoys what he does so much and that’s infectious," he said.

Cruise will soon be honoured with the BFI Fellowship, the most prestigious award bestowed on an actor or producer by the British Film Institute.

"I’m truly honoured. I’ve been making films in the UK for over 40 years and have no plans to stop,” he previously said.