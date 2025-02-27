Kerala govt plans seaplane operations at dams, backwaters

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Kerala plans to have seaplane operations at various dams and backwaters as the state looks to provide more connectivity options for tourists.

The state, known for pristine tourist spots, has been taking various initiatives to boost tourism and in its Budget for 2025-26, an amount of ₹20 crore has been allocated for schemes to develop seaplane tourism, heliports and air strips.

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas told PTI that for seaplane tourism, the government is looking at dams.

Advertisement

"In Kerala, there are a lot of dams... For example, in Palakkad district, we have Malampuzha dam and we can use it (seaplanes) there... dam to dam seaplanes is our focus point. For that we had discussions with many other departments," he said.

While emphasising that it will support all private investments coming in for seaplanes and helitourism, Riyaz also said the state government is only a facilitator.

"There is a role for the central government. We had discussions with the central government," he added.

The Union civil aviation ministry is working on promoting seaplanes, including by extending viability gap funding and putting in place simplified norms.

Generally, seaplanes are amphibian aircraft that can take off and land on water.

Advertisement

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal told PTI that seaplanes, helicopters and small planes are all being looked at. "We can use seaplanes in dams, backwaters and we have a lot of water bodies".

They spoke on the sidelines of the recently concluded Investor Kerala Global Summit in Kochi.

Kerala attracted more than 2.22 crore tourists in 2024, an increase of 21 per cent from the pre-pandemic period.

While presenting the state Budget on February 7, Balagopal had said the Centre's regional air connectivity scheme (UDAN) will be utilised for augmenting tourism connectivity in Kerala.

Schemes will be formulated to develop seaplane tourism, heliports and air strips and an amount of ₹20 crore has been earmarked in this regard.

Advertisement

In the Budget, ₹50 lakh each has been provided for the preparation of DPR (Detailed Project Report) and preliminary activities of airstrips in Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod.