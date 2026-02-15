Kerala launches massive AI literacy drive targeting 6 lakh parents

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 15 (PTI) Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technical arm of the state General Education Department, has launched a massive artificial intelligence literacy drive targeting the adult population.

Titled 'Sarvam AI Mayam' (AI is Everywhere), the initiative is considered as the largest such artificial intelligence awareness programme to be implemented in the country, official sources said here on Sunday.

Under the initiative, students of the Little KITEs IT clubs will provide AI training to 6 lakh parents through the state's public schools, according to an official statement.

The programme, which is scheduled to run until June 30, 2026, is being implemented across 2,200 Little KITEs units, with each unit training an average of 300 parents, it said.

The two-hour training module is designed to give equal importance to both the opportunities and the risks associated with AI.

According to K Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE, the initiative begins with a simplified introduction to Machine Learning-the core technology that allows machines to process data and make decisions like humans.

To illustrate the creative power of AI, parents are shown videos where the classic paintings of Raja Ravi Varma are brought to life through animation.

The sessions focus heavily on the practical use of AI in daily life via smartphones, he explained.

"Parents are trained to use AI-powered tools to identify birds and plants or to translate signboards from other languages, such as Tamil, into Malayalam in real-time."

The training also offers hands-on experience in using AI assistants to write poems, plan travel itineraries, and generate recipes from available household ingredients.

Additionally, the module demonstrates how AI can be used for photo restoration to preserve and enhance old family photographs.

Alongside these practical benefits, the project issues vital warnings about the digital landscape's potential dangers, the official added.

The curriculum includes specific techniques for identifying AI-generated deepfake videos, forged images, and cloned voices, providing parents with the necessary precautions to avoid falling for such scams.

It also aims to build resilience against emotional misinformation and "fake news" on social media while emphasising the importance of internet etiquette.

Parents are also introduced to 'Samagra Plus Learning Room,' an AI-based educational platform developed by KITE to help them support their children's studies.

This initiative serves as a follow-up to the successful cybersecurity training provided to 400,000 parents in 2023-24, as per the statement.

Sadath noted that the training will incorporate the most recent security standards, including the IT Intermediary Amendment Rules 2026, which are set to take effect on February 20, 2026.