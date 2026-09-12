Keralam CM seeks legal changes to tackle piracy, AI challenges

Kochi, Sep 12 (PTI) Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan has called for changes in existing laws to strengthen copyright protection and address emerging challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI).

The CM said piracy was severely affecting the film industry and stronger legal protection was needed to safeguard the sector.

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He was speaking after inaugurating a seminar on 'Music, Cinema and Law: Exploring the Intersections of Art, Culture and Law' here on Friday.

Films involve huge investments and the creative efforts of several people, and necessary amendments should be made to existing laws to protect the industry from piracy, he said.

With AI increasingly being used to create music, images and videos, new challenges such as deepfakes and security threats have also emerged, the CM said.

He said the creation of fake visuals of prominent personalities using AI and their dissemination through social media highlighted the need to make the legal framework responsive to emerging technological challenges.

Satheesan also underscored the importance of art and artists, saying art provides people an opportunity to overcome, even temporarily, various difficulties in life and experience moments of joy.

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The seminar, being jointly organised by the Kerala Judicial Academy and the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) till September 13, discusses contemporary legal issues concerning music, cinema, copyright, AI, digital platforms and creative rights.

Supreme Court judge Justice V Mohan was the chief guest, while Higher Education Minister R Bindu was present.

Kerala High Court Chief Justice Soumen Sen said law, music and cinema might appear to be distinct fields but were deeply connected with human behaviour and emotions.

While art expresses human experiences, law seeks to regulate and protect them, he said.

Sen also noted the role of music as a cultural expression encompassing a society's memories, protests, language and identity, besides providing solace in a world marked by conflicts and tensions.

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