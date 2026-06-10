Key factors that influence the interest charged on your gold loan

When you take a gold loan, the rate of interest is shaped by several factors working together — some set by regulation, some determined by the lender, and some that sit within your control as a borrower. Understanding what drives the cost of a gold loan helps you make better decisions: which lender to approach, which repayment structure suits you, and how to position yourself for reasonable terms before you sign anything.

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This article breaks down the key factors that influence gold loan interest, how they interact, and what you can do with that knowledge.

The value and purity of your gold One of the biggest factors affecting your gold loan interest rate is the quality of the gold jewellery you pledge. Its purity and weight determine the assessed value, which determines how much you can borrow. And the loan amount, as we will come to, has a direct impact on the cost of borrowing.

Gold loans in India are extended against 18 to 22 karat gold jewellery and ornaments. Gold coins are accepted up to 24 karat purity. Higher karat gold carries more pure gold per gram and is valued more highly as a result. A 22 karat piece and an 18 karat piece of the same gross weight will produce different loan amounts because their gold content is different.

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Non-gold elements — gemstones, enamel, decorative fittings — are excluded from the valuation. Only the net gold content is assessed. It is an important factor to understand before you estimate what a piece of jewellery might fetch, as the gross weight of an ornament can be different from its effective gold weight.

How your gold is actually valued

The loan amount is not calculated on the basis of whatever gold is trading at on the day you apply. A Bajaj Finance gold loan, for instance, is evaluated using the lower of the previous day's closing price or the 30-day average closing price published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) or a SEBI-regulated commodity exchange. This is a regulated approach that produces a stable valuation.

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In practice, the loan amount offered may be somewhat lower than a back-of-envelope calculation using today's spot price would suggest. Factoring this in before you visit a branch saves you from unrealistic expectations about how much you can borrow.

LTV limits set by the RBI

The Loan-to-Value ratio — LTV — is the percentage of your gold's assessed value that a lender can offer as a loan. The Reserve Bank of India sets firm caps on this for consumption gold loans, structured by loan amount.

For loans up to Rs. 2.5 lakh, the maximum LTV is 75%. For loans between Rs. 2.5 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh, the ceiling is 80%. For loans above Rs. 5 lakh and up to Rs. 2 crore, lenders can extend up to 85% of the assessed value. The overall cap across all gold loans is 85% — no regulated lender can exceed this under any circumstances.

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The LTV you are offered matters because it determines the actual loan amount, which in turn affects how much gold loan interest you pay in total. Some lenders also price differently across LTV tiers, so it is ideal to ask whether the rate changes depending on how much of your gold's value you are borrowing against.

The repayment structure you choose

Gold loans come with several repayment options — regular EMIs covering principal and interest, interest-only monthly payments with the principal repaid at maturity, and bullet repayment where everything is settled in a lump sum at the end of the tenure.

Bajaj Finance offers multiple repayment options with its gold loan, allowing you to choose how often you want to pay the interest—monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually. Any outstanding interest and principal amount must be cleared before the loan tenure ends.

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The loan also provides flexible repayment tenures. If you choose the interest-only repayment option, the tenure can range from 1 day to 12 months. For the EMI servicing option, the tenure can extend up to 60 months. This flexibility allows you to select a repayment plan that suits your financial situation and cash flow requirements.

The repayment structure can also influence the effective cost of borrowing. Different repayment options may result in varying interest outflows over the loan tenure, making it important to choose a structure that aligns with your income pattern and repayment capacity.

Ancillary charges are part of the real cost

Processing fees, valuation charges, and stamp duty, etc. all add to what borrowing actually costs. A lender with a marginally higher rate but lower fees and no prepayment penalty can work out cheaper in total than one with an attractive headline rate and a long list of additional charges.

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Ask for a complete schedule of charges — not just the interest rate — and calculate the total cost of the loan across the full tenure.

In summary

The interest charged on your gold loan is influenced by several factors, including the purity of your gold, the loan amount, repayment structure, tenure, and the lender's policies. Understanding these factors can help you make informed borrowing decisions and manage your repayment obligations more effectively.

Bajaj Finance Gold Loan offers low gold loan interest rates, multiple repayment options, and an easy borrowing process designed to suit different financial needs. By evaluating your options carefully and choosing a repayment plan that matches your financial situation, you can make the most of your pledged gold while keeping borrowing costs under control.

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Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.