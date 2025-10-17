KIIT ranks 5th nationally and enters global top 600 in THE World University Rankings 2026

KIIT Deemed to be University in Bhubaneswar has cemented its position as one of India’s fastest-rising academic institutions, securing the 5th rank among all Indian universities in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026. This recognition comes after a thorough evaluation of over 128 Indian institutions, placing KIIT firmly in the nation’s academic elite, right behind established leaders like the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

This ranking places KIIT in the league of the only university from the state of Odisha to feature in the national top 10 list. The ranking comes after a decade of strategic transformation, demonstrating the university’s ability to scale its academic output and societal impact, thereby elevating its influence from regional excellence to global competitiveness. For a relatively young institution, this success is a strong indicator of its effective governance, quality faculty and innovative pedagogical approaches.

Global leap and parameter strengths

Globally, too, KIIT has demonstrated a powerful upward trend, making a significant jump from the 601–800 band last year to the significantly higher 501–600 cohort in the 2026 rankings. This places KIIT among the top 25 per cent of the 2,191 universities evaluated worldwide, solidifying its standing as a major global educational hub. The comprehensive THE evaluation highlights KIIT’s performance across multiple metrics, beginning with Academic Excellence, where the institution achieved a remarkable 259th rank globally in this core parameter.

This metric reflects the sheer volume and quality of published research, the impact of its citations worldwide, and the overall teaching environment offered to its students, providing a strong signal that KIIT is successfully fostering a culture of world-class scholarship and innovation. Crucially, the university demonstrated unmatched leadership nationally by ranking highest in India for three more categories – Industry Integration, International Outlook, and Social Commitment (SDGs).

Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS, attributed the success to a steadfast commitment to inclusivity and quality. “Every state aims to host a university ranked among the world’s top 500. For KIIT, an institution only 28 years old and a Deemed to be University for 22 years, this leap into the global 501 cohort is a moment of profound pride for both Odisha and India. This ranking validates our model of quality, inclusive, and compassionate education, proving that even a young university with a strong social mission can compete and succeed on the grandest international stage,” he stated.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026 confirms KIIT’s status as a dynamic and globally visible institution, demonstrating that a socially inclusive model, rooted in India, can successfully compete with the world's most established academic centres by focusing on innovation, industry relevance, and social responsibility.