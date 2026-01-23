Kinexin Convention Management and Royal Jaarbeurs Explore Strategic Exhibition Collaboration in India

Utrecht [Netherlands], January 23: Kinexin Convention Management, the Indian sister company of Korea’s national exhibition center KINTEX and the operating company of India’s flagship government-owned venue Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre, IICC), held high-level strategic discussions with Royal Jaarbeurs, the Netherlands’ leading trade exhibition organizer, at Royal Jaarbeurs’ headquarters in Utrecht on 13 January 2026.

During the meeting, the two organizations discussed opportunities for strategic collaboration in developing and hosting international exhibitions in India, leveraging their respective institutional expertise, operational capabilities, and global industry networks.

As part of the ongoing cooperation, Royal Jaarbeurs’ international division, VNU Europe, in partnership with the Poultry Federation of India, is organizing VIV Select India, a premier “Feed to Food” trade exhibition for the animal protein and livestock industry. The event is scheduled to take place from 22 to 24 April 2026 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi.

Building on the momentum of this international exhibition initiative, Kinexin Convention Management and Royal Jaarbeurs explored the potential to jointly develop a broader portfolio of industry-specific exhibitions tailored to India’s rapidly expanding industrial and trade landscape. The discussions reflected a shared ambition to establish sustainable, high-quality exhibition platforms that respond to the evolving needs of Indian and global industries.

Royal Jaarbeurs brings over a century of experience as a leading European exhibition organizer, with a strong international portfolio across key industrial sectors including agriculture, food, manufacturing, and logistics. KinexinConvention Management, supported by KINTEX’s proven track record as Korea’s largest national exhibition organizer and venue operator, oversees the operation of Yashobhoomi(IICC), India’s premier international convention and exhibition complex. Both parties identified significant potential for collaboration at Yashobhoomi as a strategic hub for global exhibitions in India.

The dialogue also extended to broader multilateral cooperation, with the partners exchanging views on future exhibition collaborations spanning India, the Netherlands, Korea, and other global markets. Through continued cooperation, the two organizations aim to contribute to deeper cross-border industry exchange and the development of globally competitive exhibition platforms.

This strategic engagement has drawn growing attention within the international MICE industry, signaling new opportunities for cross-border exhibition development and enhanced global industry collaboration centered on India.

KINEXIN – Mr. Phil Chung (CEO)

Royal Jaarbeurs – Mr. Jeroen van Hooff (President & CEO)

