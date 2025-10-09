Kissht CEO Ranvir Singh at GFF 2025: “Precision, Partnership & Purpose Will Shape Digital Lending’s Future”

Mumbai, October 2025: At the Global FinTech Forum (GFF) 2025, Kissht’s Founder and CEO Ranvir Singh shared his views on how India’s digital lending sector is evolving from hyper-growth to a phase defined by precision, collaboration, and responsibility. Speaking to a packed audience of fintech leaders and regulators, he emphasized that artificial intelligence, strong partnerships, and compliance-first thinking will drive the next chapter of financial inclusion in India.

“Digital lending has evolved from being a frenzied, fragmented market to one where discipline, precision, and transparency define success,” said Ranvir. “Artificial intelligence and machine learning are no longer buzzwords; they are the backbone of how we assess risk, improve efficiency, and deliver trust at scale.”

Over the past five years, digital lending in India has grown from around ten million to over one hundred twenty million borrowers, highlighting how technology and regulation have together expanded credit access. Singh noted that the next phase of growth will focus on customer-centric innovation, where AI and data science ensure faster onboarding, deeper personalization, and fairer credit outcomes.

“Customers today value convenience and transparency more than anything else. At Kissht, we have built a fully digital, frictionless lending experience that makes access to credit simple, safe, and empowering,” he said.

Kissht’s model today spans personal loans, business loans, and secured products such as Loan Against Property. Its AI-based risk architecture combines behavioral, bureau, and transactional data to enable responsible underwriting across millions of customers nationwide.

Ranvir also underlined that the future of fintech will be defined by partnership, not competition. He pointed out that the convergence between banks, NBFCs, and fintechs through co-lending and embedded finance is already reshaping the ecosystem, allowing credit to reach new segments while maintaining regulatory discipline.

“Boundaries between fintechs, banks, and NBFCs are blurring. The most successful players will be those who collaborate to build trust and scale responsibly,” he added.

He credited the Reserve Bank of India for enabling a transparent and well-governed environment through its digital lending and FLDG guidelines. “Compliance is now a competitive advantage. The RBI’s clarity and guidance have helped fintechs like ours grow responsibly while strengthening customer confidence,” Singh said.

Looking ahead, Ranvir predicted that the next phase of lending innovation will be defined by voice-led customer interactions, AI-powered automation, and real-time digital underwriting. These technologies, he said, will make credit faster, fairer, and more accessible than ever before.

“The future of credit will be invisible, where technology works quietly in the background to deliver access in seconds. What matters most is not just speed but precision and empathy in every interaction,” he said.

Under Singh’s leadership, Kissht continues to blend technology, compliance, and empathy to advance financial inclusion. The company remains focused on providing responsible credit access to self-employed and new-to-credit customers across India, helping them build financial confidence and stability.

Kissht is one of India’s leading digital lending platforms, offering instant personal, business, and secured loans through a fully digital journey. With more than fifteen million customers, a nationwide network of over twenty-five thousand touchpoints, and an AI-first risk engine, Kissht is committed to building a responsible, inclusive credit ecosystem for the next generation of borrowers.

For more information, visit https://www.kissht.com

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.