Kissht, India’s leading digital lending platform, announced a long-term association with cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar as a strategic investor and its brand ambassador. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Kissht’s journey to accelerate business growth and strengthen its offerings around speedy and hassle-free credit financing.

Sachin Tendulkar embodies the values of trust, integrity, and excellence that perfectly align with Kissht’s mission to make digital financial services accessible, transparent, and seamless for millions of Indians. The association will include various campaigns and integrated marketing initiatives that Sachin will participate in.

Expressing his thoughts on this association, Sachin Tendulkar said

“It’s a delight to be associated with Kissht, a brand that aspires to help Indians meet their aspirations through the power of finance. Kissht’s focus on trust and accessibility struck a chord with me, and I look forward to supporting their journey in building one of the most trusted and respected digital financial platforms for millions of Indians”

Speaking on this landmark partnership, Ranvir Singh, Founder and CEO, of Kissht, said:

“Sachin Tendulkar is a name that resonates with the entire country, and with an association with the icon, we aim to position Kissht as a brand that serves every Indian. While choosing the first face of the brand, we wanted someone who would not only showcase trust and dependability but also represent our core propositions of speed and transparency. We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to curating interesting campaigns together that will help Kissht become a household name. As a brand made in India, designed to serve Indians, being represented by ‘The God’ of the sport that every Indian swears by, is a moment of pride for the Kissht family.”

Krishnan Vishwanathan, Founder & Executive Director, Kissht, shared his excitement:

“As a lifelong fan of Sachin, I am humbled to have him as our brand ambassador. His unparalleled legacy is built on discipline, excellence, and integrity – he is truly an emotion. He aligns perfectly with our brand’s vision to redefine the financial ecosystem for the country's financially underserved population. Together, we aim to drive awareness and adoption of digital lending and make a lasting impact.”

With its customer-first approach, Kissht is on a mission to address the financial challenges faced by the underserved population. By leveraging technology and data-driven insights, Kissht provides quick, secure, and hassle-free access to credit, enabling individuals to meet their personal and professional aspirations.

The collaboration with Sachin Tendulkar underscores Kissht’s commitment to building a strong financial ecosystem rooted in trust, inclusivity, and innovation. Together, they aim to redefine how India borrows, ensuring financial access and opportunities for every Indian.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.