Knowledge over luck: How StockGro and Stoxo are reinforcing market literacy

In the language of markets, red is a warning. In 2008, Ajay Lakhotia watched his screen turn red, and with it, ₹80 lakh disappeared. “I’m a risk mitigator,” he says. “I’ve learned to live with volatility.”

Like many investors riding the pre-2008 optimism, Lakhotia believed he understood markets. Losing ₹80 lakh exposed the gap between confidence and comprehension.

“You can call it bad luck,” he says. “Or you can admit you didn’t know enough.”

He chose the latter, enrolling in the CFA programme not for credentials, but for understanding. When he returned to investing, it was with a different mindset—less about beating the market, more about understanding it.

That distinction would later define everything he built.

StockGro: Making learning less intimidating StockGro was launched in 2020 as a social investment learning platform designed to remove the cost of early mistakes. The idea was simple: let people learn by doing, test strategies, and understand outcomes before putting real money at risk.

Within four years, StockGro connected with over 1,500 colleges and hosted more than 4,100 trading and investment learning events.

“StockGro isn’t about chasing returns,” Lakhotia explains. “It’s about understanding why something worked or didn’t. That’s where confidence comes from.”

For India’s young, digital-first investors, the platform offered something rare—financial learning that felt practical, communal and non-intimidating. With access to more than 150 SEBI-registered experts, StockGro positioned itself not as a tip engine, but as a learning ecosystem.

The missing piece: Trust As StockGro scaled, another gap became visible. Participation in markets was rising—India now has over 20 crore demat accounts—but reliable insight remained fragmented.

People had questions, but answers were scattered across biased opinions, outdated articles or noisy social media feeds.

“What was missing,” Lakhotia says, “was a single place to ask reasonable questions and get credible answers.”

Stoxo: Research, reimagined That need led to Stoxo, launched in 2025 under StockGro’s umbrella. Designed as India’s first AI-powered stock market research engine, Stoxo allows users to ask natural, conversational questions—about sectors, policies or market events—and receive contextual responses grounded in verified data and analyst insight.

AI, Lakhotia insists, is not meant to replace human judgment. “It amplifies it,” he says, “and makes it accessible.”

For everyday investors, Stoxo functions like a research analyst in their pocket—bringing institutional-style insight to decisions once guided largely by guesswork.

“It’s the tool I wish existed when I lost that ₹80 lakh,” Lakhotia reflects. “The market wasn’t cruel. I just didn’t know how to listen.”

An ongoing journey From losing ₹80 lakh to helping millions invest with clarity, Ajay Lakhotia’s story is less about recovery and more about evolution.

With StockGro democratising education and Stoxo democratising research, he has turned personal loss into shared infrastructure—quietly shifting how Indians learn to engage with markets.

The market, after all, was always a teacher.

Lakhotia just learned the lesson—and decided to pass it on.