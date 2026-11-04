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Kolte-Patil Developers posts ₹5.7cr profit in Q2, income jumps over 2-fold to ₹352cr

Kolte-Patil Developers posts 5.7cr profit in Q2, income jumps over 2-fold to 352cr

PTI
Published4 Nov 2026, 09:54 AM IST
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Kolte-Patil Developers posts <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.7cr profit in Q2, income jumps over 2-fold to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>352cr
Kolte-Patil Developers posts ₹5.7cr profit in Q2, income jumps over 2-fold to ₹352cr
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New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of 5.70 crore for the quarter ended September.

Blackstone-backed company, which is based in Pune, had posted a net loss of 11.14 crore in the year-ago period.

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Total income more than doubled to 351.51 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from 161.75 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the April-September period of 2026-27, the net profit stood at 152.36 crore as against a net loss of 28.02 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income jumped to 1,288.13 crore in the first half of this fiscal from 258.56 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Hrishikesh Parandekar, the company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The first six months of this fiscal has been a landmark period, marked by record business performance and significant portfolio expansion. We achieved record quarterly and half-yearly pre-sales, growing 52 per cent and 27 per cent year-on-year, respectively, alongside our highest-ever half-yearly total income, reflecting sustained execution across our development portfolio."

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He highlighted that the company has added six redevelopment projects to its Mumbai portfolio, with a combined revenue potential of 6,000 crore.

"With a robust launch pipeline, good visibility on project completions and sustained sales traction, we are well positioned to build on our H1 performance and deliver a strong finish to FY27 across operational and financial parameters," the CEO said.

Kolte-Patil Developers, incorporated in 1991, is one of India's leading real estate developers, with a presence across Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

In FY26, Blackstone acquired a 40 per cent stake in the company. The company has developed and constructed over 82 projects, including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes, and IT Parks covering a saleable area of more than 34 million square feet.

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