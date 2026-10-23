Kotak lauds Samson, Abhisheks fearless attitude and mind-control

Christchurch, Oct 23 (PTI) India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Friday lavished praise on openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, saying that apart from "power, talent and intent", the two big-hitters also have immense control on their minds.

Kotak said the team management should be appreciated for sticking to Samson and Abhishek despite the social media-fuelled clamour for the inclusion of 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the expense of the in-form duo.

Sooryavanshi, who has been warming the bench since the Asian Games, is expected to play on Saturday with Ishan Kishan ruled out of the second T20 against New Zealand with an injury. Samson scored a sublime 67 off 33 balls in India's opening four-wicket victory while Abhishek too chipped in with valuable runs in the powerplay.

"...there is a lot of speculation in social media about the three openers. So, sometimes, social media should also appreciate that the team management calls are for the good of the team. Because, people want to play their own 11. It doesn't work like that," said Kotak on the eve of the second T20.

Kotak reserved special praise for Samson, who has been remarkably consistent this year.

"Sanju is outstanding, he is a power-packed player. The way he approached the game yesterday. There are so many runs (to chase). If you ever put yourself in the place of a batsman and think that you have to hit three or four sixes in the first two overs, you will also be afraid of getting out.

"If you get out early in two or three games, you would think you would get dropped. So, overcoming all that and the intent (openers) they are showing, that excites me.