Kotak Life’s Silver Salute Lights Mumbai Sea-Bridge

Kotak Life Insurance staged a luminous display on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Friday late evening, a first from any life insurer in India, to honour its top achievers. The event was part of the ongoing 25th anniversary celebrations. The names of over 100 top performers appeared on the bridge in light, as partners, advisors, employees, and their families watched from the Mahim seafront. Honourees cheered and whistled as each name shimmered briefly against steel and sea before giving way to the next — a tribute to both individuality and continuity.

For many, the nightfall event was more than a spectacle. Some achievers from cities like New Delhi to Shimla candidly shared what the recognition meant to them — validation of years of effort, and a strong sense of belonging to the organisation.

Celebrating performance the way it should be—together.

“We are feeling very proud,” said three honourees from Mumbai, Shimla and New Delhi, who eagerly clicked pictures of their names on the bridge. The event amplified a value statement of Kotak Life: to create an “environment that encourages all employees to innovate, experiment and try out new things without fear of failure.”

Kotak Life chose open sky and open water, not the banquet hall — the default venue for anniversaries in Corporate India. At the gathering, Managing Director, Mahesh Balasubramanian briskly chronicled the insurer’s journey and congratulated the achievers.

For Balasubramanian, the philosophy and core values of the Kotak Group had always been the 'North Star.' The most valued trait in an individual, he believes, is the ability to learn and reinvent in changing paradigms. While the 25-year journey was one of building trust, credibility and sustainability, the future vision of Kotak Life, he said, is to be customer-centric -- through understanding and solving their needs.

India’s insurance sector is a story of abundant opportunity, closely tracked by global insurers and institutional investors. It has evolved to one deeply entwined with financial planning and security of households, with a growing awareness of protection gaps and tax efficiency.

Founded in 2001, as a joint venture with UK-based Old Mutual Plc, to a fully owned Kotak Mahindra Bank subsidiary, Kotak Life, today covering over five crore lives. It has an individual claim settlement ratio of 98.6% — a crucial figure that shows the firm’s agility when policyholders need it most.

In November 2025, the insurer crossed ₹1 lakh crore in assets under management, achieving a 20% Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) since March 2010. It is a milestone, Balasubramanian described as a reaffirmation of customer trust rather than just a financial figure. The conservation ratio of 86.26% — a measure of how many policies are renewed — places it among the top performers in the industry for long-term customer retention. Around 85% of its services are now digital.

Kotak Life's portfolio now spans protection, savings, unit-linked and annuity products. In mid-February, it added Kotak Signature Legacy, a product that serves customers well into the later chapters of their lives. The whole-life term plan is designed for those aged 40 and above, with cover extending to age 99. It also recently launched Kotak EDGE (Early Defined Guaranteed Earnings), combining immediate income with long-term guaranteed returns.

Mahim seafront turns into a front-row seat for Kotak Life's Silver Salute.

The evening’s message was clear: performance is built on belief. It reiterated Kotak Life's corporate vision, to “invest in the development of our human resources and reward superior performance." As it steps into its next quarter-century, Kotak Life Insurance carries forward a legacy of promises honoured, relationships strengthened and fresh, sharpened ambitions — all brightly illuminated.