Kraft Heinz Expands its Global Capability Center (GCC) Presence in India with New Office in Bengaluru

BENGALURU / AHMEDABAD, India [May 28, 2026] — The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) has announced it is establishing a new office in Bengaluru, India, expanding its footprint in one of the world's most dynamic technology and talent hubs.

The new location will strategically complement Kraft Heinz's Global Capability Center (GCC) in Ahmedabad, India. Ahmedabad remains the primary location for GCC leadership and core operations, while Bengaluru serves as a satellite office to further strengthen capabilities.

"This is an exciting step in our journey and a reflection of the strong performance and impact our teams in India have delivered," said Serge De Vos, Head of Global Business Services at Kraft Heinz. "By adding a Bengaluru office to complement our Ahmedabad GCC, we're strengthening our ability to build advanced capabilities, scale faster, and deliver even greater value to our business teams around the world."

Kraft Heinz has been operating its Global Capability Center in India since 2023, and it has rapidly grown to employ approximately 1,000 employees—a clear marker of the GCC's success and the value it is delivering. The GCC has built deep expertise across key areas such as supply planning, procurement, and other critical functions, helping drive operational excellence across the enterprise.

The Bengaluru office will support select global functions that benefit from the region's specialized talent pool and mature innovation ecosystem—helping Kraft Heinz advance its digital, data, and next-generation technology capabilities.

"India's talent landscape is one of our greatest strengths," said Preeti Naval Kumar, Head of Human Resources, Global Business Services for Kraft Heinz. "This expansion is a testament to our commitment to developing world-class talent and creating new opportunities for growth. With Ahmedabad as our primary hub and Bengaluru as a satellite office, we're investing in our people and positioning Kraft Heinz for long-term success."

With this expansion, Kraft Heinz follows many leading companies successfully operating GCCs across multiple cities in India.

View full Image View full Image Serge De Vos, Head of GBS, and Preeti Naval Kumar, Head of HR GBS

Serge De Vos, Head of GBS, and Preeti Naval Kumar, Head of HR GBS, are featured in this announcement for their global leadership roles in driving the India GCC's expansion and talent management strategy.

About Kraft Heinz Kraft Heinz (Nasdaq: KHC) is one of the world's largest food and beverage companies, with approximately $25 billion in net sales in 2025 and a portfolio of iconic brands enjoyed by consumers in more than 40 countries. By investing in our capabilities and brands, including Heinz, Kraft, Philadelphia, Primal Kitchen, and Lunchables, we are unlocking the full power of our portfolio. We deliver high-quality, great-tasting, and affordable food for the consumers of today, while shaping the future of food. Learn more at www.kraftheinzcompany.com.