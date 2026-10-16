Krisumi Corp to invest ₹1,300 cr to build luxury homes in Gurugram

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Realty firm Krisumi Corporation, a joint venture of Japan's Sumitomo Corporation and Krishna Group, will invest ₹1,300 crore to develop nearly 550 luxury homes in Gurugram and also plans to enter into the senior living segment.

Krisumi Corporation is developing a 33.5-acre housing project, 'Krisumi City' on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. On Friday, the company launched the fifth and sixth phases of this project named 'The Forest Reserve' comprising 542 apartments.

"We are developing a 'mini-Japanese city," Krisumi Corporation Chairman Ashok Kapur told reporters here.

The company said the total investment of these two latest phases is ₹1,300 crore, while the revenue potential is ₹4,000 crore.

Talking about expansion plans, Kapur said, "We are planning to enter into senior living segment." The company is evaluating five-six licensed parcels to develop homes for senior citizens, Kapur said, while highlighting the rising demand for senior homes.

Krisumi Corporation had launched the first phase of the 'Krisumi City' project in 2019.

In the entire project, the company would develop total 2,772 units across various phases. The total investment for the entire project is estimated at ₹7,000 crore.

The entire project should get completed by 2032.

The company had launched the first phase of this project at ₹8,500 per square feet and now the Krisumi City commands around ₹24,000 per square feet.

Kapur highlighted that the company is debt free and the entire investment is being done with internal accruals.

Sumitomo Corporation, a member company of the Sumitomo Group, entered the Indian real estate market in 2018 in partnership with India's Krishna Group, one of the leading auto component manufacturers.

Both partners have an equal stake in the JV.