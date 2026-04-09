KSKT Agromart raises funds from Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd to boost B2C, Kaze Living, and D2C growth

KSKT AGROMART Private Limited, A Startup in Agri & Food Domain, Building one of India’s Pioneer Healthy Food Products Market Place KAZELIVING with Unique Positioning of Eat Better-Live Healthy & A D2C brand Kisaan se Kitchen Tak which Aims to bring Back the Traditional & Healthy Food Ingredients, announced today that it has successfully secured Investments from Hindustan Media Ventures Limited (HMVL) of HT Media Group, facilitated by its strategic investment arm – HT AdVentures.

The investment will primarily support Kaze Living’s ambitious plans for expansion and strategic marketing initiatives and facilitate Pivot to an omni channel model from pure ecommerce players. This partnership with HMVL marks a significant milestone in KSKT AGROMART’s mission to Build Healthy India by creating Happy Kitchens who consume Organic, Chemical free & Gourmets Products to serve Healthier Meals to family members.

Advertisement

KSKT AGROMART has been Building on this Vision for last 4 Years and are one of the Most Preferred Seller of Better & Healthy Food Products in Delhi NCR. This Deal will Also facilitate Their Plans to Start Service Major towns like Chandigarh, Dehradun, Lucknow, Agra & Jaipur. They also Aim to Replicate this Model in South & west India in coming Years.

"We are thrilled to have HMVL as a strategic partner on our growth journey," said Santosh Srivastava, Founder/CEO of KSKT AGROMART “Their support strengthens our Vision of Creating the Pioneer Healthy Food Company for Consumers. This investment will enable us to scale faster, enhance our brand presence, and build a stronger Consumer Education & Connect Initiatives. We are on mission of Building a sustainable ECO System of Growers & Processors for Better, Cleaner, Chemical free Food Products on one side enabling Consumer to buy all their healthy food Needs from One Stop destination.

Advertisement

Our Unique & Robust Business Model backed with Technology & Modern Supply Chain Management enables us to bridge the Gap effectively in Rural Economy & Rural Value Chain with Demand rich Urban Centre Consumers who are looking for these Product but face availability & Discovery Challenges, Added Santosh Srivastava

Ishaan Hukku, Co-founder & COO, expressed his enthusiasm, “This partnership with Hindustan Media Ventures is a defining moment in our journey Enable Indian Consumers eat Better Food & Build On Health & Immunity to Effective Prevent or Minimise Lifestyle Ailments and with this strategic support, we’re ready to take aggressive Growth Trajectory. It’s more than just funding, it’s a shared mission to Build Healthy India and make Clean & Healthy Eating turn it into a phenomenon.”

Advertisement

“We believe the shift towards clean, conscious consumption is no longer a niche trend but a structural change in consumer behaviour. KSKT is well-positioned to lead this transition with its strong supply chain, curated product mix, and deep understanding of the modern Indian consumer." said Anirudh Singhal, Head of HT AdVentures. They offer an extensive Range of Products & categories which Covers Entire Kitchen Ingredients Required in a household Kitchen with Uncompromised Philosophy of each product offered being a better alternative of ordinary, grown & processed with chemicals

The fresh capital will help KSKT AGROMART & KAZE LIVING to expand into new geographies, strengthen its portfolio of target customers, build more effective consumer & community engagement, and create high-impact marketing campaigns that enables healthy eating and provides a platform to artisanal, gourmet & rural economy backed healthy food brands food ingredients.

Advertisement

About KSKT AGROMAR & KAZE LIVING Private Limited

KSKT AGROMAR & KAZE LIVING Private Limited is a Startup Company operating in Healthy & Chemical free Food Value working with Farmers, Producers & Brands and Creating a Fair Price Market Linkage for Them through their B2B Vertical and Their Own B2C Market Place Kazeliving.com

About HT AdVentures HT AdVentures, the strategic investment arm of HT Media Group, partners with startups and businesses to accelerate growth, build strong brands, and unlock business value. Over 200 businesses have already scaled with us — leveraging our impactful solutions across Print, Digital, Social, Radio, Podcast, and On-ground platforms. Yours could be next.

Learn more at www.htmedia.in/htadventures or contact us at adventures@hindustantimes.com

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Advertisement