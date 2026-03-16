Leadership reimagined: CXO Verse is changing the way leaders connect

In times when leadership is being redefined by technological disruptions, global uncertainty and evolving workplace expectations, senior leaders are increasingly seeking spaces that allow for thoughtful dialogue beyond boardroom agendas.

The CXO Verse Global Leadership Summit (GLS) 2026, held from 27 February to 1 March at Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Kochi, brought together global leaders and industry experts for three days of immersive engagement. The summit opened with an experiential excursion, followed by a day of interactive sessions and thought-provoking dialogues, and concluded on a note of sustainability with a tree plantation drive.

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More than a traditional conference, GLS 2026 served as a leadership retreat, inspiring deeper conversations around leadership philosophy, organisational transformation, and navigating complexity in a rapidly shifting global economy.

Former international cricketer and wellness advocate Jonty Rhodes at GLS.

A gathering of diverse leadership perspectives The summit brought together influential voices from business, sport, and leadership advisory. Day 2 commenced with engaging reflections on global insights and impact by Vinay Bansal, Founder & CEO of Inflection Point Ventures and Partner at Physis Capital.

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Distinguished speakers included Jonty Rhodes, former international cricketer, reflecting on high-performance mindsets and resilience under pressure, and drawing parallels between elite sport and the leadership discipline needed to navigate complex organisational challenges; Banmali Agrawala, Senior Advisor at Tata Sons, sharing perspectives on purpose-driven leadership and long-term organisational stewardship; and Kaamya Karthikeyan, one of the world’s youngest mountaineers to scale the Seven Summits, speaking about perseverance, discipline, and pushing beyond perceived limits.

Global business perspectives were further shared by Eriko Asai, Co-Founder and Partner, Trinity, Indo-Pacific Partners, Former President – GE Japan, and Mahesh Palashikar, Founding Partner, Trinity Indo-Pacific Partners, Former President & CEO – GE South Asia, who reflected on global leadership transitions and on navigating change across diverse markets.

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Virat Chirania, leadership coach and Director – Programs at The Art of Living Foundation, engaged attending CXOs in conversations around emotional intelligence, clarity in decision-making and mindful leadership.

The discussions also featured Dhimant Bakshi, CEO, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, and Mayuresh Kore, CFO & Head – Legal, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, sharing insights from their turnaround of Imagicaa and the key lessons learned in navigating complex challenges.

The Gala evening was elevated by ghazal maestro Pradeep Udhas, Independent Director and Former Senior Partner & Managing Partner – West, KPMG India, who graced Rhythms & Resonance with a soulful performance. His music wove an evocative tapestry of melody and emotion, offering attendees a reflective pause after a day of insightful discussions.

More highlights and insights from the summit can be explored here.

CXO Impact Awards 2026 honoured leaders from diverse fields including finance, HR and strategic change.

Celebrating leadership impact: CXO Impact Awards 2026 A key highlight of the summit was the CXO Impact Awards 2026, recognising outstanding leadership across financial strategy, human capital leadership, organisational transformation and collaborative business impact. With categories spanning both CFO and CHRO leadership, the awards reflect the growing influence of finance and people leaders in shaping resilient organisations.

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The winners were selected through a rigorous evaluation process led by an independent jury comprising senior industry leaders, ensuring that the recognition reflects not only individual achievement but also the broader organisational and ecosystem impact created by these leaders.

Explore the full list of award categories, jury members, and winners here.

The evolving nature of leadership communities As leadership itself becomes more multidimensional, the forums where leaders gather are also evolving.

Curated leadership ecosystems, combining retreats, peer learning, recognition platforms, and digital collaboration, are emerging as an important avenue for senior executives seeking deeper engagement and trusted networks.

Through initiatives like the Global Leadership Summit, the CXO Impact Awards, and its growing digital platform, CXO Verse has positioned itself as one such collaborative space for forward-looking leaders navigating the complexities of modern business.

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About CXO Verse With more than a decade of fostering leadership connections, CXO Verse is an invite-only leadership platform that convenes senior executives through curated experiences, knowledge exchange and peer-driven dialogue. The community brings together CEOs, CXOs and global leaders in a trusted environment where they exchange perspectives and explore collaborations beyond conventional industry forums.

Supporting this ecosystem is the CXO Verse App, designed to enable engagement across industries and geographies. The App allows members to connect with peers, discover expertise within the network, identify talent and participate in ongoing knowledge exchanges.

Senior leaders interested in learning more about CXO Verse or exploring participation in the invite-only community can connect at support@cxoverse.com or call on +91 93129 49500

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.

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