Learning in the flow of work: How Workday is making enterprise knowledge easier to reach

Employees need answers throughout the working day, not only in a scheduled course. Sana Learn, now part of Workday, brings AI tutoring, search and automation together so knowledge is available at the moment work needs it—making enterprise learning smarter, faster and more personal.

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The most useful moment to learn something is rarely the one marked on a calendar. It is the minute before a customer call, when someone needs to understand a product change. It is the afternoon a new manager takes on a team. It is the point in an implementation when nobody can find the right document. For organisations, the opportunity is to support that moment directly, instead of routing the employee back to a course library.

Sana Learn, part of Workday, is built around that idea. It brings a personal AI tutor, AI-powered search, interactive learning, collaborative authoring and automated administration into one AI-native platform, so knowledge sits closer to the point where work happens.

"A course library assumes people know what to ask for in advance," said Sunil Jose, President - India, Workday. "Most of the time, they don't. They need an answer to the problem in front of them, right now, in the flow of their work."

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Knowledge that answers back General-purpose AI can explain a concept. It cannot explain a company's own product, process or history. Sana Learn's AI search and its assistant are built on an organisation's own content, so an employee can ask a question in plain language, at the point they get stuck, and get an answer grounded in what that business actually does, rather than a generic one or a link to go and search for it themselves.

That changes where the time goes. Instead of searching across disconnected files, sitting in a queue for a colleague, or waiting for a support ticket to be picked up, an employee can ask and move on. Because the answer is grounded in the organisation's own, permissioned content rather than the open internet, it is also one the business can stand behind.

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"The cost of a good answer arriving late is real, even when nobody puts a number on it," said Jose. "Search and support that actually understand a company's own content change how quickly a team can move."

Sana Learn's collaborative authoring tools let subject-matter experts in legal, sales, operations and technology publish what they know directly

Learning that adapts instead of assuming A question answers what someone already knows to ask. A personal AI tutor goes further: it guides a learner through material they are only starting to understand, adapting in real time rather than pushing everyone through the same fixed sequence. Sana reports three times higher learner engagement through this kind of personalised, adaptive approach.

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That shift also changes what counts as learning. When a new tool or process arrives, an employee does not need to step away from their work to sit through a module. They can pick up what they need inside the task itself, with the tutor adjusting as their understanding builds.

Knowledge that flows both ways None of this works if knowledge only flows from a central library outward. Sana Learn's collaborative authoring tools let subject-matter experts in legal, sales, operations and technology publish what they know directly, with L&D providing structure and governance rather than writing every course themselves. Behind that, automated enrolment and administration, and user groups that update as people join, change roles or leave, keep the system current without manual upkeep.

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Rather than relying on fixed courses, Sana Learn offers adaptive AI tutoring and search grounded in company content, alongside tools for collaborative course creation and automated enrolment.

The new measure of learning As AI changes how quickly work itself changes, the organisations that adapt fastest will be the ones where an employee is never more than a question away from what they need to know. That is a different measure of a learning platform than how many courses it holds. It is how quickly it can answer the question someone is actually asking, at the moment they are asking it.

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To see how Sana Learn works, visit sanalabs.com/products/sana-learn.

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