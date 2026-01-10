Lenders sanction ₹3,362 cr under Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters in a month

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Lenders have sanctioned ₹3,361.83 crore to 774 applicants under the ₹20,000-crore Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters (CGSE) in one month to help promote exports facing the heat of the steep US tariffs.

The scheme approved by the Union Cabinet on November 12 provides 100 per cent credit guarantee coverage by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd (NCGTC) to Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) for extending additional credit facilities up to ₹20,000 crore to eligible exporters, including MSMEs.

CGSE was made operational on December 1, 2025. It enables banks and financial institutions to extend additional financial assistance to Indian exporters during a period of certain headwinds, which shall diversify their markets and enhance their global competitiveness.

"Applications worth ₹8,764.81 crore (1,840 applications) received, out of which ₹3,361.83 crore (774 applications) sanctioned by the lenders" till January 2, 2026, Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Implemented by the DFS, CGSE is valid till March 31, 2026 or until ₹20,000 crore of guarantees are issued, the statement said, while outlining the performance of DFS.

Talking about the Mutual Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs (MCGS-MSME), it said, the scheme offers a credit guarantee to provide an incentive to MLIs to enable availability of additional credit facilities up to ₹100 crore to MSME borrowers for purchase of equipment/plant and machinery.

Further, it aims to give a boost to manufacturing by facilitating the availability of credit for the purchase of plant and machinery/equipment, it said.

As of December 2025, banks have sanctioned ₹16,836 crore against 8.96 lakh applications.

Sharing the performance of banks, it said, Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) have recorded the highest ever aggregate net profit of ₹4.01 lakh crore.

Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have also recorded the highest ever aggregate net profit of ₹1.78 lakh crore during 2024-25. Further, the net profit of PSBs during the first half of 2025-26 was ₹0.94 lakh crore.

Global deposits and global advances of PSBs increased from ₹71.95 lakh crore and ₹56.16 lakh crore in March 2015 to ₹146.27 lakh crore and ₹114.85 lakh crore, respectively, in September 2025.

GNPA ratio of PSBs declined to 2.30 per cent ( ₹2.65 lakh crore) in September 2025 (provisional data) from 4.97 per cent ( ₹2.79 lakh crore) in March 2015, and from a peak of 14.58 per cent ( ₹8.96 lakh crore) in March 2018.