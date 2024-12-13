Rajat Sharma (name changed for anonymity) in his early 30s, had been experiencing persistent chest pain for over two weeks, which he initially dismissed as mild acidity-related discomfort. However, after 16 days of recurring, unbearable pain, he decided to visit Sedam Taluk Hospital. As part of the standard procedure, an ECG was administered, and within 10 minutes he was diagnosed with ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)- a type of heart attack that comes with a greater risk of serious complications and death, following which he was immediately transferred to Jayadeva Hospital in Gulbarga, a specialised cardiac center, where a successful intervention took place the next day.

Rajat’s story underlines the significance of early and accurate diagnosis at critical times that matter. In this case, enabled by the advanced cloud-based ECG solution, InstaECG, Rajat was able to get the right treatment just in time, saving his life.

The Gravity of CVDs in India: When Time is of the essence In India, home to 1.4 billion people with an alarming rural urban healthcare divide, the burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is worsened by significant delays in diagnosis and treatment. Many rural healthcare centers lack essential diagnostic tools like ECG machines, leading to long delays in diagnosing heart attacks. To put the severity into perspective, in urban India, it takes an average of 360 minutes to diagnose a heart attack, with a survival rate of just 20%, and in rural parts of the country, the situation is even worse.

However, in recent years, exceptional technologies and measurement tools have been introduced to detect cardiac events quickly and initiate treatment sooner.

Taking Heart Care Innovations to the Last Citizen Sedam is a small town in the state of Karnataka, India, located in the northeastern part of the state, 54 kilometers east of Kalaburagi and 161 kilometers west of Hyderabad. Here, for many patients like Rajat, access to advanced technology has been a challenge for decades. However, receiving an accurate diagnosis in just 10 minutes proved lifesaving for him.

How is access being enabled in places like Sedam? Bangalore-based start-up Tricog Health addresses such cardiac healthcare challenges almost daily, saving thousands of lives. In collaboration with GE HealthCare, Tricog Health has developed a patented, cloud-based ECG solution called InstaECG in the most far-flung geographies, taking heart care to the last citizen. Technological advancements like InstaECG are equipping India with a robust cardiac care ecosystem while bridging the urban-rural divide in accessing critical care. Tricog Health’s innovation in collaboration with GE HealthCare is groundbreaking, as it reduces the most critical factor in heart attack diagnosis— time.

The cloud-based solution enables healthcare professionals to seamlessly capture and transmit ECG data, which is then analysed in real-time by a team of expert doctors from a centrally located hub in Bangalore, providing accurate diagnoses within minutes.

Currently, this technology has been implemented in primary health centres (PHCs), diagnostic clinics, and smaller hospitals that often lack cardiologists. Once an ECG is taken, it is sent to the cloud, where Tricog’s team of cardiac specialists interprets the results within minutes. Whether through mobile clinics, telemedicine hubs, or integrated healthcare systems, the scalability of solutions like InstaECG can play a pivotal role in transforming India's healthcare landscape.

Immediate access to accurate ECG diagnosis allows for timely medical intervention. This reduced time in diagnosis has increased the survival rate of heart attack patients from 20% to 80% when treatment is initiated within 90 minutes of symptom onset.

It’s interesting to see how AI-led cloud solutions are revolutionizing heart care, especially as we address the concern of restricted access. Moreover, when we speak about ECGs which are the first step to ensuring timely heart care, AI-led technologies are leading to right outcomes for the right patient, delivered at precisely the right point of care. AI-led cloud solutions are enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency while improving safety for both patients and clinicians. However, the transformative journey doesn’t end with technology alone. Partnerships and collaborations like Tricog’s and GE HealthCare’s or between stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem including healthcare innovators, care providers, and policymakers are key to fostering the next wave of accessible and advanced heart care solutions in the country.