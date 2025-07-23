Livemint and OneBanc join forces to deliver premium financial content to India’s white-collar workforce

Livemint, one of India’s leading business and financial news platforms from HT Media Ltd., has partnered with OneBanc, a payroll-integrated neobank serving salaried professionals, to bring premium financial content directly into the daily lives of India’s white-collar workforce.

The partnership combines Livemint’s trusted journalism with One Banc’s embedded finance ecosystem to deliver smart content as a smart benefit, enhancing employee experience, financial literacy, and professional awareness in one unified experience

Cracking CAC: Context Over Clicks With digital CAC rising 40–60% and subscriber churn nearing 30% (Source: Bain & Company, Digital Consumer Trends Report, 2024), premium content platforms are under pressure to find cost-efficient, context-driven acquisition models.

India’s white-collar workforce, estimated at 85–100 million professionals (Source: CMIE & ILO 2024) spends over ₹6,200/year on mobile subscriptions, financial tools, and learning platforms (Source: Kantar Digital Lifestyles India, 2024). In fact, leading subscription platforms spend an estimated ₹1,200– ₹1,800 crore annually on acquiring users within the “India A” urban segment, digitally savvy professionals with high intent and discretionary income (Source: Redseer & BCG India Subscription Economy Report, 2024).

“Livemint’s readers are high-intent professionals who value trusted content,” said Amrendra Shukla, Vice President of Growth and Digital Subscriptions, HT Digital.

“With OneBanc, we’re not just scaling reach we’re doing it with relevance reducing CAC while delivering precision access to India’s most valuable segment.”

A New-Age Employee Benefit with Real ₹ Value India Inc. spends an estimated ₹9.6– ₹11 lakh crore annually on employee benefits, based on average benefit spends of ₹1.2 lakh per employee across a formal workforce of 8–9 crore salaried professionals (Sources: NASSCOM Strategic Workforce Insights 2024; CII HR Benchmarking Report 2023).

The total benefit cost per white-collar employee typically ranges from ₹75,000 to ₹1.2 lakh/year, including wellness, tax-saving tools, learning reimbursements, and insurance top-ups (Source: Mercer India Benefits Outlook, 2024).

Yet a large portion of these benefits remains underutilized due to low awareness, fragmented access, and complex claim processes. For example, according to various internal estimates only 12–18% of employees claim the ₹5,000 Books & Periodicals allowance under the old regime. Less than 25% avail learning reimbursements of up to ₹15,000– ₹25,000. Corporate wellness budgets ( ₹10,000– ₹18,000) often go unused due to lack of personalized delivery and employee visibility (Source: Deloitte Total Rewards Survey, 2024)

This partnership helps tap that untapped value by embedding financial content into salary accounts and reimbursement journeys personalized, contextual, and friction-free.

“CXOs today urgently demand solutions that automate backend processes especially those with employee touchpoints,” said Vibhore Goyal, Founder of OneBanc.



“Over ₹25,000 per employee is lost annually in administrative costs, ₹6,000 in errors and missed claims, and another ₹2,300 in compliance-related overheads. In the absence of automation, creating a truly personalized, high-trust employee experience becomes nearly impossible.”

“Our mission is to solve that. We’re embedding financial clarity into everyday workflows boosting utilization, improving compliance, and delivering real return on employee experience.”

The HR-GPT Layer: Experience. Compliance. Automation. For corporates, the cost of replacing a mid-level employee ranging from ₹7 lakh to ₹9 lakh makes retention and engagement a strategic imperative (Source: Aon India Salary & Attrition Study, 2024).

OneBanc’s platform acts as an HR-GPT layer, delivering automated, compliant, and personalized employee journeys across payroll, reimbursements, tax optimization, and now content. Financial wellness is no longer a perk it’s a strategic advantage.

The macro shift is underway: Trust-based, embedded ecosystems are outperforming ad-driven funnels in both retention and employee NPS.