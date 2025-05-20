Livpure Achieves Strong Turnaround with 389% EBITDA Surge, Announces Strategic Investments and Bold Market Expansions

India, May 20, 2025: Livpure, one of India’s leading and most trusted customer-centric brands dedicated to consumer well-being, has reported a robust 39% year-on-year revenue growth in the Appliances and Service Business, led by strong consumer demand, expanded product lines, and deeper market penetration. The company’s exceptional performance has resulted in a remarkable 389% surge in EBITDA, signifying a successful business turnaround.

Livpure’s strong performance was reflected across both product categories and sales channels. The Water Purifier segment grew by 17%, while Kitchen Appliances saw a phenomenal surge of 248%, and Air Coolers recorded a remarkable 100% increase. The brand experienced robust growth across all key channels, General Trade rose by 55%, Modern Trade by 66%, E-commerce saw a 44% uptick, and the company’s innovative Water-as-a-Service (WAAS) model grew by an impressive 49%.

Taking a recap of the announcements that contributed to the company’s growth—Livpure had secured INR 208 crore in funding from M&G Investments through its Catalyst investment strategy, along with INR 25 crore from Ncubate Capital Partners. This strategic investment marked a significant milestone for Livpure, enabling the brand to accelerate category expansion, drive innovation through R&D, and enhance the overall consumer experience in the home wellness category.

Commenting on this milestone, Rakesh Kaul, Managing Director, Livpure, said:

“A 389% surge in EBITDA and 39% revenue growth in Livpure Appliances and Service Business in FY 25 over the previous year are not just numbers—they’re markers of a profound transformation. At Livpure, we’ve redefined what it means to be a home wellness brand by putting innovation, trust, and long-term value at the center of everything we do. This milestone is a result of our bold decisions to disrupt traditional models, anticipate evolving consumer needs, and invest in sustainable growth. As we look ahead, we’re driven by a larger vision—to make wellness effortless and accessible in every Indian home.”

In a major move to enhance consumer experience, Livpure recently launched India’s largest range of maintenance-free water purifiers with the relaunch of its popular campaign 'Hathi Mat Palo'. The commercial is airing on Star Sports during Indian Premier League (IPL) and across major national and regional channels.

The company is offering up to 30 months of embedded maintenance services on its premium models, including Allura, Allura Premia, Sereno, Eterna, and Eterna Premia, delivering a hassle-free ownership experience like never before.

Further strengthening its presence in the sports and youth marketing space, Livpure had partnered with Gujarat Titans as the Exclusive Water Purifier and Kitchen Appliance Partner for IPL 2025.

With strong growth, strategic investments, disruptive product innovations, and meaningful partnerships, Livpure had firmly cemented its leadership in India’s home wellness and consumer appliances segment.

