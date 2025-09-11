Looking for the Perfect Mattress? These Brands in India Stand Out

Sleeping isn’t supposed to feel like a task. It should be the most natural and calming experience of the day, something your body effortlessly slips into. And at the heart of this experience is one thing that makes all the difference: your mattress. After all, when you’ve faced the world for hours, what you need most is your little snuggle corner; a surface so cozy you can stretch out like a carefree baby.

That’s why choosing the right mattress matters. And instead of wandering endlessly from store to store, we’ve done the work for you. Here are 6 mattress brands in India that people can’t stop loving, starting with the one that has become a household name.

1. Kurlon – Your Trusted Sleep Partner, Recognized as a Superbrand in India

For over 60 years, Kurlon has been more than just a mattress company; it has been India’s trusted sleep partner. What began with coir production has grown into a journey of creating dream-worthy comfort for every home. Today, Kurlon proudly stands as one of the best mattress brands in India, loved by 10 million+ families who choose it for its perfect blend of innovation, quality, and care.

Recognized as a Superbrand, supported by 5,000+ stores across the country, and offering custom sizes with free delivery, Kurlon has redefined how Indians experience sleep. With every mattress, Kurlon turns “Life Banegi Hula Hula” into reality, ensuring every night ends with peace and every morning begins with energy. Whether you crave orthopedic support, the natural goodness of latex, or simply a cozy spot to curl up, Kurlon has something for everyone.

Our Top 3 Signature Mattresses

The Rutile mattress from Kurlon is designed to turn every night into a luxurious sleep experience. Designed with precision, it regulates temperature naturally, keeping you cool during the summer and cozy during the winter.

The Kurlon Ortho Plus Natural Latex Mattress combines innovation, comfort, and natural wellness. Made with durable natural latex, it enhances breathability while ensuring healthier sleep. Its excellent air circulation keeps the mattress fresh, making it an all-season favorite.

The Dual Roll Pack Foam Mattress offers flexibility like no other. With its reversible feature, you can switch between a firm or soft side depending on your preference, making it a truly versatile sleep companion.

2. Sleepwell – The Leader in Sleep Innovation For many years, Sleepwell has been a very well-known brand in India, mixing comfort with technology to provide everyone the support that they require while sleeping.

Popular Product: Ortho Pro Spring Mattress – Designed with triple-zone technology and Resitec® foam, it offers reliable spinal alignment and pressure relief.

Why Users Love It: The brand Sleepwell is highly rated for being the major reason for thinking greatly of back pain relief, posture improvement, and comfort, thus being a standby for families who are seeking quality they can rely on.

3. Duroflex – A Focus on Health and Durability Duroflex has carved a niche for itself by focusing on orthopaedic health and long-lasting durability. Backed by scientific research, its mattresses support posture and distribute pressure evenly.

Popular Product: LiveIn Adapt Mattress – India’s first adjustable-firmness mattress, giving users the freedom to change the feel as they like.

Why Users Love It: Duroflex is often praised for its tailor-made firmness levels and reliability, making it a great pick for those who value both comfort and customization.

4. The Sleep Company – SmartGRID® Technology for Next-Gen Sleep The Sleep Company has quickly gained recognition for introducing SmartGRID® technology, a breakthrough that adapts dynamically to body shape and pressure points.

Popular Product: SmartGRID® Mattress – Its unique grid-based design keeps air flowing while providing focused support.

Why Users Love It: People who often complain about mattresses trapping heat love the cooling effect, along with the soft-yet-supportive feel that suits every sleeping style.

5. Wakefit – Affordable Yet Quality Sleep Solutions Wakefit has built its reputation on one strong promise: affordable mattresses that don’t compromise on quality. For young families or first-time buyers, Wakefit delivers unbeatable value.

Popular Product: Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress – Designed for spinal support and pressure relief without burning a hole in your pocket.

Why Users Love It: Wakefit strikes the perfect balance of affordability and comfort, making it an ideal choice for anyone who wants great sleep without overspending.

6. SleepyCat – Stylish, Functional, and Modern Comfort SleepyCat is all about modern solutions that blend technology and style. From cooling fabrics to kid-friendly designs, this brand has something for everyone.

Popular Products: Ultima Mattress – Known for its cooling comfort and medium-soft texture, perfect for side sleepers.

Hybrid Latex Mattress – Provides firmer orthopedic support with zoned comfort layers.

Original Mattress – A simple, foam-based option that suits most sleepers.

Why Users Love It: SleepyCat’s diverse range ensures that whether you’re a parent, a budget shopper, or a comfort seeker, there’s a mattress tailored for you.

Final Thought The phrase "good night's sleep" doesn't just mean shutting one's eyes only if one has a suitable mattress that provides an easy rest. India's mattress market has a deal for every type of customer, be it the heritage brands like Kurlon and Sleepwell or the trendy innovators like The Sleep Company and SleepyCat.

Next time, when the thought of your bed comes to your mind, do not merely think of it as furniture. Think of it as your associate in rest, recovery, and great mornings. Because, at the day's end, life becomes more enjoyable when sleep is comfortable.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.