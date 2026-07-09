Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Gets Listed on Bombay Stock Exchange

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, a diversified business group with a strong presence across Energy, IVD, and MedTech sectors, gets listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking an important milestone in the company’s growth trajectory.

The listing reflects Lord’s Mark Industries Limited’s focus on building a transparent, scalable, and future-ready organisation while strengthening its engagement with investors and stakeholders. The company commemorates the occasion with an Opening Bell Ceremony at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Heritage Hall on 10th July 2026, in the presence of its Board of Directors, leadership team, and key stakeholders.

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Over the years, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited has expanded its business portfolio with a strong emphasis on innovation, technology adoption, and sustainable growth. The listing is expected to further support the company’s long-term vision of enhancing its market presence, pursuing new growth opportunities, and creating value for all stakeholders.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, said, “The listing of Lord’s Mark Industries Limited on the Bombay Stock Exchange represents an important step forward in our corporate journey. This milestone reflects the commitment and efforts of our teams, partners, and stakeholders who have been instrumental in our growth. As we enter this new phase, our focus remains on strengthening our capabilities, driving innovation, and creating sustainable value.”

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The BSE listing marks the beginning of the next phase for Lord’s Mark Industries Limited as the company continues to strengthen its foundation and pursue responsible growth across its business verticals.

For More Details Visit :- https://lordsmark.com/

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