Lord's Mark Industries Ltd expands India's diagnostics system with IVD manufacturing facility

Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. today announced the establishment of a new In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) manufacturing facility spanning 14,000 sq. ft. at Vasai (East), Maharashtra. Originally slated to begin operations in August 2026, the unit has been brought online two months ahead of schedule.

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The new facility complements Lord's Mark's existing 20,000 sq. ft. manufacturing unit, taking the company's total operational manufacturing space to 34,000 sq. ft. The expanded capacity is intended to increase production throughput, improve operational efficiency, and meet the rising demand for diagnostic solutions across domestic and international markets. The unit will manufacture a portfolio of 56 ELISA test kits alongside a new range of rapid test kits.

The facility’s Research & Development division will be dedicated to the memory of Shri Ratan Tata, and will support an indigenous molecular biology research programme in genetic science aimed at developing domestic scientific capabilities.

The company also shared its future plans. A third facility, to be set up in Vasai, Maharashtra, will focus on research for the early detection of cancer, and will be dedicated to the late President of India, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. This unit is expected to become operational from January 2029.

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Looking further ahead, Lord's Mark Industries plans to build a medical device manufacturing plant in India, focused on AI-enabled and imaging-based diagnostic devices.

Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd., said:

"Every milestone we mark is guided by a simple conviction, that world-class healthcare must be built in India, for India and the world. Deeply inspired by the vision of the late Shri Ratan Tata, we are committing our research, our capacity and our purpose to outcomes that matter: indigenous science, earlier cancer detection, and devices that make quality diagnosis accessible to all. We have everything it takes to become the world's partner in wellness and we will."

This investment reflects Lord's Mark Industries' plans to expand its presence in the IVD industry through innovation, quality excellence, and scalable infrastructure. The company will continue to advance diagnostic healthcare and deliver solutions that contribute to improved patient outcomes.

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