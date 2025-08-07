Lord's Mark Industries Ltd Prepares for BSE Market Entry, Eyes NSE Listing and Worldwide Business Expansion

Lord's Mark Industries Ltd, a distinguished and rapidly developing Indian business group with diverse interests encompassing healthcare, diagnostics, sustainable energy, and innovative technology, is ready to establish its presence in the capital markets through an upcoming Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) listing. This landmark decision reflects the corporation's strategic commitment to enhancing its presence across Indian and international business environments.

The market entry follows the organisation's recent National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) authorisation for the business combination with Lord's Mark India Ltd (formerly identified as Kratos Energy and Infrastructure Ltd), a crucial development that is reshaping the company's operational direction. The business combination is designed to generate operational efficiencies, enable superior resource management, streamline organisational oversight, and facilitate dynamic expansion into additional industry verticals.

Shareholder-Beneficial Share Conversion Terms Within the business combination structure, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd shareholders will be granted a share conversion ratio of 1:1.25. For each existing share, investors will obtain 1.25 shares in the combined Lord's Mark India Ltd entity. This favourable conversion formula emphasises the company's commitment to generating enhanced value for shareholders while building a stronger and more dynamic business organisation.

International Market Confidence and Partnership Opportunities The BSE listing declaration has been met with substantial interest from worldwide investors, demonstrating solid confidence in Lord's Mark Industries' varied business model, market stability, and forward-thinking strategies. The company has obtained a significant partnership proposal regarding its Medtech business line, a flagship division within the sustainable energy sector. This partnership is positioned to accelerate the company's international expansion and establish its reputation as a major participant in the renewable energy marketplace.

Capital Market Progression: BSE Launch Platform, NSE Future Plans The BSE listing functions as the launching platform for Lord's Mark Industries' extended capital market journey. With growth objectives in focus, the company has established plans to secure National Stock Exchange (NSE) listing within the next six-month period. This multi-exchange presence is anticipated to increase stock trading activity, expand the investment community, and improve market visibility among both domestic and foreign institutional investors. The NSE listing will also provide enhanced price discovery mechanisms and increased capital availability, factors that are vital for the company's future development initiatives.

