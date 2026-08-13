Lord's Mark Industries receives licence for gut microbiome analytics platform

Lord's Mark Industries Limited says it has received a manufacturing licence for an In Vitro Diagnostic Software (Software as a Medical Device – SaMD) for its Biomescan Analytics Platform provided by the Maharashtra State Licensing Authority. The development comes as India’s gut health supplements market enters a high-growth phase, valued at USD 565.51 million in 2025 and projected to reach USD 1,619.56 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 11.07%. With the market expected to grow substantially over the next three years, the company says the licence positions it among early movers in an emerging preventive healthcare opportunity, bringing gut microbiome science closer to mainstream wellness and early health management.

The human gut is home to trillions of microorganisms that influence digestion, immunity, metabolism and overall health. Scientific research increasingly links the gut microbiome with lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, digestive disorders and weakened immunity. By analysing an individual's gut microbiome through advanced bioinformatics, Biomescan provides comprehensive insights into microbial diversity, metabolic functions, disease susceptibility indicators and evidence-based personalized dietary recommendations. The platform is licensed as a wellness and health-information tool and is not intended for standalone clinical diagnosis or therapeutic decision-making. The company says gut testing may also offer insights relevant to fertility-related concerns, an area it plans to focus on going forward. However, Hindustan Times could not independently obtain clinical or scientific evidence supporting gut microbiome testing as a validated tool for fertility assessment.

Unlike conventional healthcare that often begins after symptoms appear, Biomescan is designed to encourage early intervention. By understanding how an individual's gut functions, healthcare professionals can recommend personalized nutrition and lifestyle modifications that may help reduce the risk of future health complications and improve long-term wellness.

Building on this innovation, Lord's Mark Industries plans to establish a nationwide network of Health & Wellness Centres in collaboration with hospitals, doctors and healthcare institutions. These centres will enable individuals to undergo gut microbiome assessments, receive scientifically backed nutritional guidance and adopt preventive healthcare strategies tailored to their unique biological profile.The company says it plans to set up 3,000 centres in India over the next three years and launch app-based services. Post this test result LMIL would be able to ascertain the right diet for patient and right protein formulation so that individual beneficiaries of the test result would lead a healthy lifestyle and stay fit.

Commenting on the development, Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd., said: "Healthcare is moving from reactive treatment to proactive prevention. Our vision is to empower every individual with scientific insights into their own health before disease develops. Biomescan represents a new era where genomics and nutrition come together to create truly personalized wellness. Through partnerships with hospitals and medical professionals across India, we aim to make preventive healthcare accessible, affordable and impactful for millions."

The platform combines whole metagenome sequencing data with a validated bioinformatics pipeline to generate detailed gut microbiome profiles, diversity scores, enterotype classification, functional metabolic assessments and personalized nutritional recommendations, which the company describes as one of India's more advanced microbiome wellness platforms.

With non-communicable diseases accounting for a growing share of India's healthcare burden, innovations that enable early risk identification and personalized preventive care are expected to play a crucial role in improving health outcomes. Through Biomescan, Lord's Mark Industries aims to position India at the forefront of microbiome-driven preventive healthcare while creating a scalable wellness ecosystem for the future.