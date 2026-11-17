Mumbai, November 17, 2026: Lord’s Mark Industries Limited (BSE: 501261) today reported consolidated revenue of ₹718.77 crore, EBITDA of ₹131.51 crore, PBT of ₹112.54 crore and PAT of ₹82.01 crore for the half year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27). Consolidated H1 PAT is 1.7 times the ₹48.59 crore earned in all of FY26, and H1 revenue is already 105% of FY26 revenue. Basic EPS for the half year stands at ₹1.91, against ₹1.14 for the whole of FY26.

Momentum is building quarter on quarter. Q2 FY27 consolidated revenue of ₹411.09 crore was 34% higher than Q1, and Q2 PAT of ₹48.83 crore was 47% higher, with Q2 EBITDA margin improving to 18.8% from 17.6% in Q1. The results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board on November 14, 2026.

Results at a Glance Revenue: ₹ 718.77 crore in H1 (Q2: ₹ 411.09 crore), above FY26’s full-year ₹ 684.75 crore.

Profit: PAT of ₹ 82.01 crore in H1 (Q2: ₹ 48.83 crore), 1.7x FY26 PAT of ₹ 48.59 crore.

Margins: EBITDA 18.30%, PBT 15.66% and PAT 11.41% for H1; Q2 margins were higher at 18.82%, 16.32% and 11.88%.

Net worth: Consolidated total equity of ₹ 1,102.31 crore at September 30, 2026, up 10% from ₹ 1,000.13 crore at March 31, 2026.

Pipeline: Dialysis exports, Sickle Cell and breast cancer screening launches, and sales in the UK, US and Caribbean are all scheduled between December 2026 and March 2027. Financial Performance Consolidated ( ₹ in crore)

Particulars Q2 FY27 H1 FY27 H1 margin FY26 (12 months) Revenue from operations 411.09 718.77 — 684.75 EBITDA 77.36 131.51 18.30% — Profit Before Tax 67.07 112.54 15.66% 67.94 Profit After Tax 48.83 82.01 11.41% 48.59 Basic EPS ( ₹ , not annualised) 1.14 1.91 — 1.14

Standalone ( ₹ in crore)

Particulars Q2 FY27 H1 FY27 H1 margin FY26 (12 months) Revenue from operations 374.94 655.31 — 601.71 EBITDA 73.24 124.29 18.97% — Profit Before Tax 64.72 108.65 16.58% 72.05 Profit After Tax 47.40 79.56 12.14% 52.76 Basic EPS ( ₹ , not annualised) 1.11 1.86 — 1.24

Source: Unaudited results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, and revised key financial factors filed with BSE on November 14, 2026. EBITDA is PBT plus depreciation and finance cost, as in the company’s key financial factors; Q2 EBITDA and Q1 comparisons are derived from the filed Q2 and H1 figures. FY26 figures are audited, post-amalgamation. 1 crore = 100 lakh.

Management Commentary Commenting on the performance, Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Managing Director & CEO, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, said:

“We are focused on building Lord’s Mark into a globally competitive enterprise with strong manufacturing foundations, technology-led capabilities and a diversified healthcare and energy business. Our financial performance reflects the progress of this strategy and the growing scale of our operations.

What makes this phase particularly important is the simultaneous advancement of several growth initiatives. We are expanding our manufacturing infrastructure, strengthening our institutional network, entering new international markets and investing in technologies that address evolving healthcare needs. Our expansion across the US, UK and Caribbean is guided by a long-term vision of taking Indian manufacturing and innovation to global markets. We are building capabilities that go beyond geographical expansion, with an emphasis on establishing sustainable operations, regulatory readiness and long-term market presence. We believe the investments and initiatives underway today will provide an important foundation for our next phase of growth.”

What to Watch: Milestones Scheduled Over the Next 18 Months The company has put dates against its growth initiatives, giving shareholders clear markers to track. Timelines are management’s current plans and, where noted, depend on regulatory approvals and licences.

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When Milestone December 2026 Commercial shipments of AI-based dialysis machines begin, with export orders secured for the UK, USA, Africa, Nepal and Bangladesh January 2027 Sickle Cell screening launch after manufacturing licence is issued; breast cancer screening device mass-screening launch; UK product sales from India begin February 2027 UK operations start; suite of AI-based medical devices for physicians and general practitioners launches globally; final CAR-T clinical trials begin March 2027 US sales begin, subject to US FDA approval; Caribbean export sales begin December 2027 Gut microbiome testing products roll out commercially (CDSCO-approved); CAR-T trial reports due for publication March 2028 Third In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) manufacturing facility operational; institutional target of 25,000 hospitals June 2028 Advanced CAR-T treatment centres targeted to be operational

When Milestone December 2026 Commercial shipments of AI-based dialysis machines begin, with export orders secured for the UK, USA, Africa, Nepal and Bangladesh January 2027 Sickle Cell screening launch after manufacturing licence is issued; breast cancer screening device mass-screening launch; UK product sales from India begin February 2027 UK operations start; suite of AI-based medical devices for physicians and general practitioners launches globally; final CAR-T clinical trials begin March 2027 US sales begin, subject to US FDA approval; Caribbean export sales begin December 2027 Gut microbiome testing products roll out commercially (CDSCO-approved); CAR-T trial reports due for publication March 2028 Third In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) manufacturing facility operational; institutional target of 25,000 hospitals June 2028 Advanced CAR-T treatment centres targeted to be operational

Medical Devices: Licences, Production and Export Orders The medical device division has recorded a significant improvement in sales and profitability across domestic and institutional channels. The company has secured 26 additional IVD medical device manufacturing licences, widening the range of products it can make and sell.

Production of AI-based dialysis machines has commenced at the Bengaluru facility. Trials began in November 2026 at specialised healthcare centres and with domestic customers, export orders are in hand, and machines are in final-stage of testing ahead of shipments from the end of December 2026 to the UK, USA, Africa, Nepal and Bangladesh as outright machine sales.

New-Generation Diagnostics and Therapies Sickle Cell screening: all regulatory approvals are in place; commercial launch follows the manufacturing licence, expected in January 2027.

Breast cancer screening device: all regulatory approvals received; mass screening launch scheduled for January 2027.

AI-based medical devices: a suite for clinical use by physicians and general practitioners globally will be introduced from February 2027.

CAR-T therapy(Treatment for 18 types of Cancer) : the regulatory approval process is underway, with final clinical trials scheduled to begin in February 2027.

Gut microbiome testing: CDSCO approval received; commercial rollout from December 2027. Building Capacity and Reach Construction of the third IVD manufacturing facility has begun, and it is expected to be operational before March 2028. The company has also strengthened its core R&D team and INR 25 Crore till March 2028.

The institutional healthcare division served 10,000 customers, including hospitals. Over next two years we are targeting 25,000 customers including hospitals & labs in IVD division. Subsidiary Lord’s Mark Micro Biotech Limited has crossed 70 laboratories and collection centres across India, network will continue to grow and is expected 600 by March 2028, giving the group a wider diagnostics footprint and an advantage as principal raw material manufacturer.

Going Global: United States, United Kingdom and Caribbean United States: US subsidiary Lords Mark Industries Inc. has been established to set up a dedicated laboratory and export the full range of IVD and surgical products from India. Sales are targeted from March 2027, following US FDA approval.

United Kingdom: The UK subsidiary has secured all necessary MHRA approvals for its range, including AI-based dialysis machines, which the company believes makes it one of the fastest to achieve this clearance. Sales from India will begin in January 2027 and UK operations in February 2027.

Caribbean: Pathology laboratories are being set up with local partners, with export sales targeted from March 2027. Taking Indian CAR-T technology abroad: Lord’s Mark has begun the regulatory and clinical processes to bring its proprietary CAR-T cancer treatment technology to the US, UK and Europe, and aims to be the first Indian company to take this cellular therapy global. Trial reports are slated for publication by December 2027, with advanced treatment centers targeted for June 2028.

Outlook With results scaling, approvals in hand across several products and international subsidiaries in place, Lord’s Mark is moving from building capability to commercializing it. Management’s priorities are to scale healthcare manufacturing, grow its institutional and diagnostics network, bring technology-led products to market and establish a lasting presence in the US, UK and other international markets. Between December 2026 and March 2028, a series of dated launches and capacity milestones will show how these investments translate into revenue.

About Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Lord’s Mark Industries Limited (BSE: 501261; formerly Lords Mark India Limited / Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Limited) is a healthcare company with interests in medical device manufacturing, in-vitro diagnostics, pathology and diagnostics networks, institutional healthcare supply and advanced medical technologies. Its consolidated results include the accounts of Lords Mark Tech Next Private Limited, Lords Mark Micro Biotech Private Limited, Renalyx Health Systems Private Limited and Lords Green Energy Private Limited. Registered office: B-101, Riddhi Siddhi Complex, M.G. Road, Borivali (E), Mumbai 400066. CIN: L35103MH1979PLC021614. Website: www.lordsmark.com