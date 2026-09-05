Louis Partridge, Anson Boon team up for friendship drama ''Andy & Orson''

Los Angeles, Sep 5 (PTI) British actors Louis Partridge and Anson Boon are set to headline "Andy & Orson", the feature directorial debut of writer-directors Nathan Newman and Arnold T Rice.

Set between South-East London and the British countryside, "Andy & Orson" is described as a contemporary story of friendship, love and growing up in the 2020s.

Partridge, known for the "Enola Holmes" films, and Boon of "MobLand" fame will play the titular characters, two mismatched housemates whose friendship is tested over the course of a year.

The film will follow Andy and Orson as they navigate first heartbreaks, shifting ambitions and the messy realities of life in their twenties, reported Deadline.

Filming is scheduled to begin in the UK in early fourth quarter of 2026.

The movie will be produced by Jamie Clark and Aleksandra Bilic for My Accomplice, Dorottya Szekely for Varga Pictures, and Carley Armstrong for True Moon Pictures.

Newman and Rice will executive produce through Tidewayout, alongside Partridge, Boon and Leopold Hughes.

The project has been developed by My Accomplice and is fully financed through the production companies and private investors. MetFilm Sales will launch the project for worldwide sales ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival market.

Newman is the author of "How to Leave the House", which was named a New Yorker Best Book of the Year and later adapted for television. Their second novel is set to be published next year.