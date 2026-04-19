Lovely to have bunch of young bowlers who make their own plans: Kishan

Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Ishan Kishan couldn't have been more pleased with a group of young pacers, who are executing the bowling plans to the 'T.

Chasing 195, Chennai Super Kings were kept down to 184 for 8 as pacers Eshan Malinga (3/29 in 4 overs), Sakib Hussain (1/32 in 4 overs), Nitish Reddy (2/31 in 4 overs) and spinner Shivang Kumar (1/18 in 3 overs) were bang on target.

"It is lovely when you have a bunch of young bowlers who are coming up with their own plans and executing the team plans as well. As a captain, it makes my job easier to set fields," Kishan said after the end of the match.

With Pat Cummins not available during first half, Kishan was happy to trust the young bunch.

"Looking at them at practice, seeing them get better day by day, they are keen on doing well, so you give them ball and let them do what they want to," he said.

While he was happy with bowling, Kishan conceded that on this batting track, SRH were at least 20 runs short but bowlers covered for the batters.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said that not having big overs at the start of the back-10 dented their chances.

"It was just about 80 runs needed in 10 overs (with the bat). From there it was just about building a couple of partnerships. We scored just 4 runs in the next 2 overs after the 10-over mark. Chasing 12-13 at the death is going to be difficult," said Gaikwad.

He lauded the bowlers for keeping SRH below 200.

"Looking at how their powerplay went, I was looking at a score around 220-230. To pull it back by 30 runs, I would have taken it any day under 200. It's been three successive games that the bowling unit has been doing really well.