Lower global prices, reduced local output to affect cotton exports this season: CAI

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) Cheaper Brazilian cotton and lower domestic output are expected to bring down the exports to 15 lakh bales during the current 2024-25 season compared to the previous year, the Cotton Association of India (CAI) said on Monday.

The CAI has estimated cotton exports for the 2024-25 season (October-September) at 15 lakh bales, down by 13.36 lakh bales from 28.36 lakh bales in the previous season, CAI said in a statement.

"Our exports have come down due to cheaper Brazilian cotton in the international market, which is 7 per cent lower than India's produce. Moreover, our production is also lower by over 11 per cent from the previous season resulting in an increase in imports," CAI president Atul S Ganatra told PTI.

The cotton imports for 2024-25 are expected to be at 33 lakh bales, which is 17.80 lakh bales higher than the previous year.

The total cotton production is estimated at 291.35 lakh bales for the 2024-25 season against 327.45 lakh bales in the previous season.

The total cotton supply till end of April 2025 is estimated at 325.89 lakh bales, which consists of the pressings of 268.20 lakh bales, imports of 27.50 lakh bales and the opening stock estimated by the CAI at 30.19 lakh bales at the beginning of the season.

Further, the CAI has estimated cotton consumption up to the end of April 2025 at 185 lakh bales while the export shipments up to April 30, 2025, are estimated at 10 lakh bales.

Stock at the end of April 2025 is estimated at 130.89 lakh bales including 35 lakh bales with textile mills and the remaining 95.89 lakh bales with Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), Maharashtra Federation and others (MNCs, traders, ginners, exporters, among others) including cotton sold but not delivered.

The CAI has estimated its total cotton supply till the end of the cotton season 2024-25, at 354.54 lakh bales.

The total cotton supply consists of the opening stock of 30.19 lakh bales at the beginning of 2024-25 season, cotton pressing numbers estimated for the season at 291.35 lakh bales and imports for the season estimated at 33 lakh bales.