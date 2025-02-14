Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Cotton Association of India (CAI) on Friday said the overall cotton output in the current season (2024-25), beginning October, is estimated to dip to 301.75 lakh bales due to lower yield in Gujarat and the northern region.

During the preceding season of 2023-24, cotton output stood at 327.45 lakh bales, according to the CAI data.

"The overall production is expected to be impacted due to lower yield. Our estimates are based on reports of lower cotton yield in Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana. However, the quality of cotton is very good," CAI president Atul Ganatra told PTI.

Meanwhile, the total cotton supply till end of January 2025 is estimated at 234.26 lakh bales. This includes the fresh pressings of 188.07 lakh bales, imports of 16 lakh bales and the opening stock of 30.19 lakh bales at the beginning of the season.

Further, the CAI has estimated cotton consumption up to the end of January 2025 at 114.00 lakh bales and export shipments at 8.00 lakh bales.

Stock at the end of January 2025 is estimated at 112.26 lakh bales, including 27 lakh bales with textile mills and the remaining 85.26 lakh bales with CCI, Maharashtra Federation and others (MNCs, traders, ginners, and exporters, among others) including cotton sold but not delivered.

CAI has retained its domestic consumption projection at 315 lakh bales as estimated in the previous month.