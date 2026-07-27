LPG Cylinder Booking, Explained: Timing, Duration, and the 25-Day Rule

Most families that ran out of cooking gas did not use too much. They just booked too late.

The mistake is an easy one to make. You notice the cylinder is getting light. You think you have a few more days. By the time you book, the delivery takes another two or three days. The kitchen runs out before it arrives.

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This happens to millions of households, and it has nothing to do with how much gas you use. It has everything to do with when you make the lpg booking.

For households Gas booking and paying for LPG cylinders, Bajaj Pay, the BBPS payments platform on Bajaj Finance, handles Indane, Bharat Gas, and HP Gas bookings with instant confirmation and the booking amount shown before you pay.

How Long Your Cylinder Should Actually Last Before you can book at the right time, you need to know when the cylinder is going to run out.

A standard LPG booking in India covers a 14.2 kg cylinder. How long it lasts depends entirely on how many people are cooking and how many meals you make at home each day.

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Family Size Meals Cooked at Home Daily How Long the Cylinder Lasts 1 to 2 people 1 to 2 meals 50 to 60 days 3 to 4 people 2 to 3 meals 30 to 40 days 5 to 6 people 3 meals 20 to 30 days Joint family or more 3 or more meals Under 20 days

If your cylinder runs out significantly earlier than the range above, cooking is not the reason.

The 25-Day Rule and Why Timing Matters

Here is where most households lose the plot. In cities, you cannot book your next cylinder until 25 days after your last booking. In rural areas, the wait is 45 days. This is not a soft guideline. If you try to book before the gap is over, the system will not let it go through.

So the window to book is fixed. For a family of four whose cylinder lasts 35 days, the booking should happen somewhere between day 25 and day 30. Book at day 25, and the cylinder arrives while you still have gas. Wait until day 35 when the cylinder actually runs out, and you spend two to three days without cooking gas waiting for the delivery.

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The right habit is simple. On day 22 to 25, book the next cylinder. Not when the flame goes low. Not when the cylinder starts to rattle. On day 22.

Why Your Cylinder Runs Out Faster Some Months

Some months the cylinder seems to disappear in three weeks. The family has not changed. The cooking has not changed. But the gas is gone.

The most common reason is a partially blocked burner.

Over time, food residue and grease clog the small holes in the burner head. The flame turns yellow or uneven. The burner gives less heat per minute than it should, so you cook for longer to get the same result. More gas goes out. The cylinder empties sooner.

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The fix takes five minutes. Remove the burner head, clear each hole with a pin, wash it with soap and water, and let it dry. Most families find the next cylinder lasts noticeably longer after this one step.

Other habits that drain a cylinder faster than most people realise:

Heating water for tea or bathing on gas uses roughly twice the gas that cooking does

Leaving the flame on while you prepare and chop between steps adds up across the month

Using a small burner under a wide pot wastes heat around the sides None of these is a major change. Together, they can add five to seven extra days to a cylinder's life.

How Many Cylinders Does a Family Use in a Year

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The government allows up to 9 subsidised cylinders per year for PMUY connections, per the government's announcement in August 2025. Most city families of three to four people use between 8 and 10 cylinders a year in total.

For PMUY households, average consumption has risen to 4.5 cylinders per year, up from 3.9, per PPAC data under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. This is well within the annual subsidy limit, which means most PMUY families are not using anywhere near what they are entitled to.

India had 332.1 million active domestic LPG connections as of January 2026, of which 104.29 million were PMUY subsidised connections, per MoPNG official data. At the scale of this many households, a small improvement in booking habits and burner maintenance across the country adds up to a significant reduction in wasted gas.

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Book Your LPG Cylinder on Bajaj Finance

Book before the cylinder runs low. Not after the flame dies. Three to five days before you expect to run out is the right window.

Bajaj Finance processes LPG gas cylinder booking online through BBPS for Indane, Bharat Gas, and HP Gas, with the booking amount confirmed before payment.

Steps to book your LPG cylinder:

Open the Bajaj Finance app or visit bajajfinserv.in and log in Go to Bills and Recharges and select Gas Booking Select your provider: Indane, Bharat Gas, or HP Gas Enter your Registered Mobile Number, Customer Number, and Distributor Code Review the booking details and amount before confirming Choose a payment method and complete the booking for instant confirmation A family of four should get 30 to 40 days from one cylinder. Book on day 22 to 25 so the next one arrives before this one runs out. Clean the burner every couple of months. Keep a spare if you have space for one. The 25-day gap is fixed but working with it is straightforward once you know where your family sits on the duration table.

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Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint’s promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.