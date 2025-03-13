L&T Realty Island Cove: Know everything about luxury residential project in Mahim

Mahim: A Historical and Cultural Blend Mahim, one of Mumbai's oldest neighborhoods, is known for its rich history and cultural heritage. Iconic landmarks like Mahim Fort, Mahim Dargah, and St. Michael's Church showcase a blend of historical and architectural styles, reflecting the area's diverse past. This area presents a mix of traditional and modern urban living.

L&T Realty Island Cove: New Residential Development

L&T Realty has launched Island Cove in Mahim, offering 2 and 3 BHK apartments. This development features a gated community concept with retail spaces and aims to provide residences with sea and mangrove views, utilizing modern architectural designs.

Each apartment has elegant interiors for a sophisticated lifestyle. The residential project is surrounded by several reputed schools and hospitals, as well as several restaurants and hotels for fun and leisure time.

The project offers unmatched connectivity that will ensure an effortless commute. The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Lower Parel, Mumbai’s top business hubs, are just 15 minutes away from Island Cove, ensuring a hassle-free journey for working professionals.

Its strategic location between Dadar and Bandra will allow residents easy access to both Western and Central railway lines via Mahim Junction, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and the Eastern Express Highway.

Additionally, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is a quick 25-minute drive away, ideal for frequent travellers looking for a home close by.

Over the years, Mahim has witnessed significant modernisation, with major infrastructural improvements such as better roads, enhanced connectivity and urban planning. The upcoming infrastructure is expected to elevate Mahim’s accessibility and give the area a promising future:

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): This upcoming sea bridge will connect South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes, enhancing accessibility for Island Cove residents.

Mumbai Coastal Road: Once completed, this project will drastically reduce travel time to Marine Drive, Nariman Point, and other prime locations.

Metro Line Expansion: The planned metro lines will further strengthen Mahim’s public transport network, ensuring seamless city-wide connectivity.

Bandra-Versova Sea Link: This upcoming extension will create a direct link between Bandra and the western suburbs, making commuting smoother than ever before. L&T Realtyis known for delivering high-quality residential and commercial projects, all of which emphasise innovation, sustainability, and efficiency. It follows the best global practices in construction, ensuring durability, safety, and a superior living environment.

Experience luxurious celebrations at L&T Realty Island Cove's premium sky restaurant!

Mahim also has a thriving social infrastructure, with several reputed schools and colleges in proximity. Residents of L&T Realty Island Cove will find the Bombay Scottish School and St Xavier’s College close by.

Additionally, healthcare facilities, such as the Lilavati Hospital and the Hinduja Hospital are also easily accessible. This makes Island Cove-Mahim an attractive option for families, professionals and individuals who want a well-balanced lifestyle.

That’s not all; entertainment is a short ride away; just get off at Bandra for the Hill Road and Linking Road markets, or drive to the many shopping malls, cinemas and restaurants that are close to this historically beautiful area.

Despite being located in a bustling part of Mumbai,Island Cove Mahim is close to Mahim Bay, as well as green spaces, like the Shivaji Park in Dadar and landscaped gardens. This makes it an attractive option for those who seek tranquillity and serenity, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, allowing residents to reconnect with nature.

Residents will have access to various amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, landscaped gardens, jogging and cycling track, a children’s play area, a library, and sports facilities such as a badminton court. That’s not all; there are some unique amenities, like the sea-view sky gym, a sky restaurant with a spectacular mangrove view, co-working pods, yoga room, business centre, and even a spa and salon!

Additionally, as Mahim’s first-ever gated community with exclusive high-street retail, residents will be able to rest easy, with safety and convenience just a few steps away.

One of the main reasons why Island Cove Mahim has everyone excited is because of L&T Realty’s positive reputation in the market; this luxury residential developer is known for adhering to deadlines and completing all projects on time. Moreover, they are transparent in operations and keep buyers informed throughout the progress of the project, thus ensuring trust throughout the process.

Summary: L&T Realty has consistently integrated cutting-edge technology in construction, design, and smart home automation. This ensures future-ready projects, an aspect it is ready to serve at Island Cove, Mahim as well.

With the brilliant view of Mahim Bay and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, this residential project in Mahim is all set to be the most sought-after in the city!

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.