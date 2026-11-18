An exhibition showcasing ‘Yogi Ki Pati’, a communication initiative associated with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, attracted visitors to Lucknow’s 1090 crossing on Tuesday, with attendees invited to assess the state’s changes since 2017 and record their views. The programme combined the exhibition with a devotional music event, drawing young people to performances at the ‘Rang De Basanti’ stage.

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The exhibition has run for more than 50 weeks, according to the release. Its displays presented the state’s development narrative through ‘Yogi Ki Pati’, while visitors were encouraged to write their responses on a canvas. The event offered a public-facing platform for the government’s account of change and for visitors to share their reactions.

Public response on display Salon MLA Ashok Kumar visited the exhibition on Tuesday afternoon and shared his views on the state under Adityanath’s leadership. He highlighted what he described as changes in the lives of Uttar Pradesh’s 25 crore residents through the Chief Minister’s resolve, communication and sensitivity.

Other visitors wrote their comments on the canvas. Amrita Sahu of Lucknow wrote that Adityanath’s life and thoughts guided people. Chandra Prakash Singh of Aligarh called ‘Yogi Ki Pati’ an effective medium of communication. Mahesh Chandra Bind said the Chief Minister’s ideology had influenced residents across the state. These comments were presented as individual responses at the exhibition and do not establish a wider public assessment.

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Music and quiz programme The cultural programme at the ‘Rang De Basanti’ stage featured radio jockey Prateek performing devotional songs, including the Hanuman Chalisa, ‘Shri Ram-Janki Baithe Hain Mere Seene Mein’, ‘Har Har Mahadev Shambhu-Kashi Vishwanath Ki Jai’ and ‘Om Namah Shivaya’. The set also included songs associated with Vrindavan and Gopashtami. Young attendees danced during the performances.

Aryan accompanied the singer on guitar, Arjun played the keyboard and Vitthal was on drums. The programme brought devotional music and elements of Indian and Sufi culture together, according to the release.

A quiz was also organised at the venue. Vinayak, Ayush Patel and Shivam Madhav were named winners after answering questions correctly. Information Director Vishal Singh presented recognition to the singers, instrumentalists and quiz winners at the end of the programme. The release did not provide details about the quiz questions, the number of participants or the criteria used beyond correct answers.

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The release did not provide a visitor count or an independent assessment of the changes described. It also did not specify the exhibition’s audience profile, the number of comments received, or the duration of Tuesday’s programme. The release gave no details.