Lupin Q2 net profit falls 22.19 pc to ₹1,155.3 crore

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Homegrown pharma major Lupin on Wednesday posted a 22.19 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,155.30 crore in the September quarter, dragged down by an exceptional item.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,484.83 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, it said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

Revenue from operations was ₹7,827.26 crore during the quarter under review, up from ₹7,047.51 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Lupin's total expenses also rose to ₹6,374.46 crore during the quarter from ₹5,130.54 crore in the same period last year.

During the April-September period in FY27, Lupin's net profit declined 4.95 per cent to ₹2,572.28 crore from ₹2,706.29 crore a year earlier, the filing said.

During the six months ended September 30, 2026, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group, settled one of the ongoing antitrust matters for ₹316.28 crore (USD 35.8 million) without admission of liability or wrongdoing, the drugmaker said in the filing.

The group continues to carry the remaining provision towards future settlements related to similar cases, it added.

Meanwhile, the company's US sales during the September quarter are at ₹3,020.2 crore, up 9.3 per cent compared to ₹2,762.4 crore a year earlier, the company said.

Lupin continues to be the third-largest pharmaceutical player in both the US generic market and US total market by prescriptions as per IQVIA Quarter September 2026, the release noted.

India sales for Q2 FY27 were ₹2,383.6 crore, up 14.7 per cent compared to ₹2,077.7 crore in Q2 FY26, accounting for 31 per cent of Lupin's global sales, the release added.