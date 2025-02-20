Much like a well-directed film, an aesthetically created home is a work of art. It is a story of its inhabitants etched in stone, wood and light, which reflects each of their journeys and passions. Luxury is not just about the price tag. It is about how a space makes you feel and the experiences it can create for you.The latest episode of Life’s True Value, a special series that features leaders to explore the true meaning of luxury home experiences, saw filmmaker Robbie Grewal talk about how a home not just offers comfort but also inspires and fuels creativity.

The true value of a home

Grewal is a resident of Mumbai’s 25 South, which offers luxury homes in a tranquil setting. For him, Return on Experience (ROX) is defined by a happy home that can bring out the best version of you. “Luxury for me is a happy home. And if somebody is happy, it resonates in your work. As creators, we are thinking 24/7 and the place you live in makes you feel comfortable to create thoughts. It gives you happiness to be with your family. When you walk into a building or a home, all of us feel a certain energy. It does not necessarily depend on the luxury that the house affords for you. It is a thing and you just feel it,” he said.

Robbie Grewal’s approach to life and work is all about balance, passion, and finding joy.

He feels the same energy at the sets, with the people who he works with. “If you work with your actors and if you don’t feel the energy then you are in trouble!” he is quick to add.

Grewal grew up in Delhi and loves to be surrounded by green, open spaces and that is what forms the USP of 25 South, which is located in the heart of Mumbai. Here, he can hear the sound of the waves early in the morning and enjoy the views of the horizon, and see rare migratory birds nest in the greenery that the nature-oriented complex offers. So, whether it is going for a run around the complex or playing tennis and pickleball with his daughter, his home is a safe haven from the hustle-bustle of big city life.

Seeking the definition of luxury

The project is well-equipped with a host of facilities for its residents. Ask him what his favourite spot is and he is quick to answer: “On the ground floor, there’s a tennis court and an outdoor jogging track. This is the only place I think in Bombay where the jogging track is actually conceived in a manner where there’s a green cover on the right of it. It’s shaded through the day. So, go for a run at 2 in the afternoon in the peak summers of Bombay and it’s going to have shade. That, actually, is luxury for me.”

But, when it comes to a home, what does luxury really mean to him? “I am a very minimalistic sort of a guy. What I really enjoy is outdoor sports and just spending time outdoors with my daughter playing all the games. Luxury is being in a place where you enjoy being there. It doesn’t necessarily have to be an expensive building. It’s not about the amenities. But, if you are comfortable in a place and the energy is good, that’s luxury for me,” he said.

Making films in a AI-led world

Grewal also spoke about what inspired him to enter the world of films. “Post my graduation, I drifted towards the creative side organically, not knowingly. I started at a film company – I just love telling stories and organically I moved from ads to films and series. If you have a story to tell, you tell. It is as simple as that. You have to be creative in your head and have imagination to create something,” he said.

Grewal has worked on different formats of storytelling, right from ad films and OTT to the big screen. Today, the industry is being disrupted by Artificial Intelligence (AI). But, he expressed happiness that it hasn’t reached directing yet. “Today, AI is a boon for us because what it does is lets us create images. We do entire storyboards for films on AI, creative visualisation for characters,” he said.

Final words

Grewal concluded the interview with his understanding of the three words, Life’s True Value. “For me, it’s about being content, being happy. When you are happy and content, it reflects in every sphere of your life,” he said.

