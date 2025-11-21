M3M India’s ₹7,200 Crore Integrated City Project Gains Momentum on Dwarka Corridor

Real estate developer M3M India has officially announced the launch of the Gurgaon International City (GIC), a large-scale integrated urban development planned along the Dwarka Expressway Link Road. The project is slated to span 150 acres, with potential expansion to nearly 200 acres. M3M India is committed to investing approximately ₹7,200 crore in the development, which the company projects will generate a topline revenue of around ₹12,000 crore.

The GIC launch marks M3M India's strategic entry into the integrated township category, building on their portfolio of premium office spaces, commercial developments, and luxury residences such as Trump Towers and Jacob & Co.

Strategic Location and Corridor Momentum

The location is central to how the company is positioning GIC. The Dwarka Expressway belt has become one of NCR's busiest development corridors, buoyed in part by industrial hubs such as Reliance's 5,000-acre MET City in Jhajjar, which has drawn manufacturing, logistics and clean-industry investments into Haryana. M3M India is aligning GIC with that momentum, describing it as a mixed-use urban ecosystem that brings together residential, commercial, industrial and technology-driven zones under a 'Live-Work-Unwind' framework.

Within this framework, the company said the project will house data centres, innovation parks, EV-focused infrastructure, retail avenues and premium residential spaces. The layout also accommodates non-polluting industrial units and advanced manufacturing facilities, reflecting policy shifts towards clean industry and digital-first operations. By placing these components along a corridor already attracting industrial and enterprise activity, M3M India aims to position GIC as part of NCR's emerging innovation and investment belt.

The first phase of the project spans 50 acres and is already RERA-approved. It will comprise around 300 plots that the company says are intended for technology businesses, light manufacturing and other clean-industry uses. The project inherits several location advantages: access to NH-48, Delhi International Airport, Gurgaon's business districts and three expressways; proximity to the Aravalli range, Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary; and close proximity to Adani Logistics Park's Inland Container Depot.

Sustainability and Urban Design Features

Sustainability is embedded within the larger plan. The proposed infrastructure includes solar-powered street lighting, shaded pedestrian corridors, and cycling tracks aimed at reducing internal vehicular movement. A significant portion of the site has been dedicated to what the developer calls "Forest Living" - an 'urban forest' zone with green buffers, recreation areas and walking trails intended to support ecological balance and improve air quality.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Bansal, Promoter, M3M India, said, “Our vision is to attract global corporations such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla; enterprises that represent the future of innovation and responsible growth. Gurgaon International City (GIC) is designed as a globally benchmarked destination where technology, sustainability, and human-centric design converge. This development reflects India’s growing confidence as a destination for sustainable and investment-led growth.”

Company Outlook and Portfolio Context

Founded in 2010, M3M India has delivered more than 40 projects spanning over 20 million sq. ft. across the NCR and Panipat. Its portfolio includes over 62 developments in luxury residential, commercial and mixed-use categories, including branded housing. The company said its entry into the integrated township segment with GIC is intended to broaden its presence in large-scale urban development.

