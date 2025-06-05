MAAC Leads India’s Creative AI Revolution with Mega Student Training Drive

NEW DELHI: MAAC, a premier institute and a pioneer in high-end 3D animation, VFX training, gaming, and multimedia and a training brand of Aptech Limited, has recently concluded its landmark five-day training initiative on Digital Content Creation using Gen AI design tools at the Sri Satya Sai Auditorium, New Delhi. This timely program responds to the ongoing technological disruption in the Media and Entertainment Industry, driven by the rapid rise of Generative AI.

With a legacy spanning 25 years and a network of over 120+ centres across India, MAAC is pioneering the integration of AI in creative education through this large-scale masterclass. The initiative has trained over 500 students in the use of prominent Gen AI tools, including ChatGPT, Midjourney, Adobe Firefly, Gemini, and Kling AI, among others.

“This initiative is a significant step toward empowering the next generation of designers and storytellers,” said Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail Business, Aptech Limited and Brand Custodian, MAAC. He added, “At MAAC, we are committed to equipping our students with future-ready skills that blend creativity with cutting-edge AI technologies. With the pace at which Gen AI is evolving, it’s essential to not just adapt, but lead the change.”

Mr. Deepak Choudhary, Director, MAAC South Ex, Delhi, quoted, "At MAAC, we believe the future belongs to creators who learn to work with AI. We are preparing our students to lead the AI revolution in digital content creation. With studies projecting that over 70% of media and entertainment content will be influenced by AI by 2030, it’s clear that the creative industry is undergoing a massive transformation. From Netflix using AI to optimize content recommendations and script development, to Marvel Studios employing AI for visual effects and pre-visualization, the integration of generative tools is already reshaping how stories are told. Our initiative ensures that India’s creative youth are not just prepared—but positioned to innovate at the forefront of this change.”

Ten expert trainers conducted comprehensive sessions over the five-day program, covering fundamentals to advanced levels of AI design tools. The training features prominent Instagram AI creators such as Luv Sankhla, Deenu Khan (neuraltech.ai), Rahul Tiwary, and Divyansh Mundra (Mahabharat With Divyansh), along with leading industry experts including Ms. Vidushi Saxena from Adobe India and Mr. Vijay Shah, Director of Design at Physics Wallah. Master mentors from MAAC HQ in Mumbai were also part of the program, guiding students through the evolving landscape of Generative AI and its creative applications.

In a world where AI integration is still new to many and concerns about job security remain, MAAC’s initiative reinforces the idea that professionals will not be replaced by AI—but by those who can use AI effectively. The Mega Batch training stands as a bold first move in preparing India’s creative workforce to thrive in the AI-driven future.

About MAAC: MAAC is India’s premier training institute for high-end 3D Animation and Visual Effects. Founded in 2001 and a major brand of Aptech Ltd, MAAC has trained over lakhs of students, worldwide. It has in total over 130 centres in India and abroad with cutting-edge infrastructure in over 65+ cities.

MAAC offers industry-relevant career courses on 3D Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Multimedia, Filmmaking, Broadcast, VR & AR. MAAC courses are thoughtfully designed to provide students thorough insights about the dynamics of the industry. It provides real-life training environment to students, backed by excellent faculty, world-class infrastructure, and the latest technical tools.

MAAC students are placed across all domains of the Media & Entertainment industry in India & overseas. With our job-ready courses, MAAC students are placed in leading production houses and studios such as MPC, Prime Focus, DNEG, Amazon, Redchillies VFX, Accenture, DQ Entertainment, Green Gold Animation, Technicolor, NDTV, IBN7, NY VFXwaala and Cosmos Maya amongst others. For further information please visit- http://www.maacindia.com/

PRESS CONTACT Srinidhi Iyer, Corporate Communications, Aptech Limited

