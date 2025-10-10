Madhya Pradesh attracts investment proposals worth ₹74,300 crore at Mumbai industry meet

Mumbai: The Madhya Pradesh government has received investment proposals worth over ₹74,300 crore following an interactive session with industry leaders in Mumbai, as the state steps up its efforts to attract private sector participation across key sectors.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said the state’s recent policy reforms—18 new measures introduced during the Global Investors Summit—have improved the ease of doing business and accelerated project clearances. Of the total proposals, ₹19,900 crore were committed in the renewable energy sector and ₹54,400 crore across other sectors including white goods, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.

The session, which drew participation from more than 400 business leaders, also sought interest for land allotments in Phase-2 of the Manufacturing Zone for Power and Renewable Energy Equipment at Mohasa-Babai in Narmadapuram district. The Chief Minister noted that industrial conclaves across divisions have brought smaller cities into the investment fold.

Industry leaders such as Sun Pharma’s Dilip Shanghvi, Hindalco’s Satish Pai, and CII President Neel C. Raheja attended the event. The discussions emphasised the role of Maharashtra’s capital strength and Madhya Pradesh’s emerging industrial base in supporting national growth targets under the ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ roadmap.

Dr. Yadav said the proposals received have the potential to create over 7,000 jobs, adding that the state’s focus now is on timely implementation and improving the “speed of doing business.” He also highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s growing appeal in renewable energy, IT, food processing, and tourism sectors, supported by ongoing infrastructure expansion.