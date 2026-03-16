Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav briefs PM Modi on farmer welfare initiatives

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and discussed initiatives being undertaken by the state government as part of its ‘Farmer Welfare Year’.

During the meeting at Parliament House, Yadav briefed the prime minister about various programmes aimed at strengthening the agriculture sector, enhancing farmers’ income and promoting the rural economy in the state.

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The chief minister said the state government has launched several initiatives to support farmers and improve agricultural productivity.

Modi extended his guidance and conveyed his best wishes for the state’s development and farmer welfare initiatives, according to an official statement.

The meeting also included discussions on measures to promote agricultural innovation, improve market access for farmers and encourage value addition in farm produce.

The chief minister said the state government will continue to work towards creating better opportunities for farmers while strengthening the rural economy and ensuring long-term agricultural sustainability.