Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav pitches logistics, technology and green energy opportunities to UAE investors

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday invited UAE investors and global business groups to explore opportunities in the state, highlighting its central location, infrastructure, connectivity, skilled workforce and investor-friendly environment.

Yadav held a series of one-to-one meetings with investors and entrepreneurs on the third day of the Annual Investment Meeting Congress 2026 in Dubai. He said better logistics and supply-chain infrastructure would help connect products from Madhya Pradesh with global markets while reducing transportation time and costs. He also highlighted opportunities in energy, infrastructure, logistics, urban development, technology and green energy.

Yadav invited industry representatives to participate in the Global Investors Summit 2027 in Madhya Pradesh.

Logistics infrastructure seen as key to exports During his meeting with Badr Jafar of Crescent Enterprises, Yadav discussed opportunities in warehousing, logistics and technology-driven entrepreneurship. Jafar expressed interest in long-term investments in urban infrastructure, information technology, efficient resource utilisation and technology transfer. The two sides also discussed innovation in energy and technology.

Yadav separately met DP World CEO Rizwan Soomar to discuss logistics and supply chains. He said the Powarkheda Logistics Composite Hub had the potential to emerge as a major gateway for inland logistics. Multimodal logistics, warehousing and cold-chain facilities could support major agricultural and industrial clusters.

The chief minister said efficient rail-based freight movement could reduce logistics costs and transportation time while supporting farmers, farmer producer organisations, MSMEs and industries with cargo consolidation, value addition and export facilities.

Sharaf Group also discussed a proposal for a logistics park with rail siding facilities in Madhya Pradesh, involving a proposed investment of $30 million-$50 million. The project could create employment for around 300-600 people, with the company showing interest in Indore and Pithampur.

Investment discussions span multiple sectors Yadav met Rana Holdings chairman Darshan Singh Rana to discuss smart manufacturing, data centres, green energy, green hydrogen, e-mobility and agricultural machinery.

GEMS Education expressed interest in establishing international-standard K-12 school campuses in major and emerging cities of Madhya Pradesh. The proposed campuses would also provide skill-development training and follow national and international curricula adapted to local requirements and future learning needs.

BeauMerc Corporation executive chairman and CEO Siddharth Balachandran expressed interest in investments across infrastructure, healthcare, technology and green energy.

Yadav also discussed expanding visa application services in Bhopal and Indore with VFS Global global head Amit Seicher. The discussions included employment, tourism, accessibility and industry-oriented travel, tourism and hospitality training for local youth.

Choithrams expressed interest in establishing supermarkets and modern grocery outlets in major cities. The group also discussed directly procuring agricultural and processed food products from Madhya Pradesh, potentially supporting food processing, packaging and private-label manufacturing.