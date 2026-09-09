Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav receives over ₹53,000 crore investment proposals on Dubai visit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav received investment proposals worth more than ₹53,000 crore during one-to-one meetings with global investors on the third day of his Dubai visit. The day featured discussions on green energy, logistics, healthcare, education, technology, urban development and advanced manufacturing.

At the AIM Investment Awards 2026, the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) was also honoured with the ‘Winner Asia’ award as Asia’s Best Investment Promotion Agency. UAE Minister of Foreign Trade and AIM Congress Chairman Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi presented the award.

Major proposals across emerging sectors Rana Holdings expressed interest in establishing a 2,000-MW solar energy portfolio, a 200-MW green hydrogen plant, a 50-MW AI and computing data centre expandable to 200 MW, a 30,000-MTPA critical minerals recovery and recycling complex and an integrated smart manufacturing hub. The proposed investments could total around ₹35,200 crore.

NIDI Services DMCC/SCNELL investors presented a Sovereign AI Factory concept involving around US$1.5-2 billion, approximately ₹18,000 crore, for a 50-MW AI factory expandable beyond 100 MW.

Yadav also met representatives of GEMS Education, Crescent Group, PureHealth, Sharaf Group, Choithrams, DP World, BeauMerc Corporation, West Zone, KGK Group, Vistas Media Capital and VFS Global. Discussions covered international schools, teacher training, healthcare, telemedicine, logistics parks, warehousing, cold chains, retail, hospitality, gems and jewellery, media, animation, gaming, visa services and tourism.

Sharjah and Dubai partnerships in focus Yadav met Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Abdullah Sultan Al Owais and invited Sharjah investors to participate in GIS-2027. A round-table with Chamber and Indian Business and Professional Council representatives followed.

At BEEAH, discussions covered waste-to-energy, solid-waste management, circular economy, smart cities and green energy, with Yadav inviting the group to participate in projects in Madhya Pradesh. He also met Emaar Properties founder Mohamed Alabbar and invited the group to explore mixed-use urban projects, townships, hospitality and development opportunities, including the Indore-Pithampur-Ujjain corridor.

At an investor session, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh was emerging as a growth engine, with growth above 11 per cent. He said over 30 per cent of investment proposals received in two and a half years had been grounded.

He highlighted opportunities in agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, IT, AI, data centres, electronics, green energy and tourism, and invited investors to GIS-2027 in Bhopal in January.