Madhya Pradesh emerges as key economic hub at GIS 2025; secures record investments

Madhya Pradesh aims to achieve a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of US $ 2.1 trillion ( ₹248.6 lakh crore) by 2047-48, according to a report by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) titled ‘A Visioning Madhya Pradesh Economy@2047’. In what comes as a step in the right direction towards this goal, the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal concluded with significant investment commitments, positioning the state as a key driver of India’s economic growth.

The two-day summit GIS 2025, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal on February 24, concluded with a surge of investment proposals totaling to ₹26.61 lakh crore, which come with a potential to create over 17 lakh jobs across various sectors in the state. PM Modi credited the state’s strategic location in the heart of India, its robust infrastructure, and government initiatives aimed at fostering a conducive business environment for this.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav called the summit ‘a golden chapter in the progress of the state’, adding that Madhya Pradesh will now hold sector-wise and area-wise industry conclaves in the future, as part of a 25-year progress plan. The summit organised in Bhopal yielded positive results as it translated in proposed investments to the tune of ₹26.61 lakh crore.

Key sectors to watch out for

The Department of Industrial Policy emerged as a major draw, as it bagged investment proposals worth ₹8.616 lakh crore in investment proposals, which are projected to create about 6 lakh new jobs in the state. Chief Minister Dr Yadav highlighted the state’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment, emphasising the government’s focus on simplifying regulatory processes, improving infrastructure, and enhancing ease of doing business. The state has declared 2025 as the “Year of Industry”, reflecting its commitment to fostering industrial growth and creating employment opportunities.

Madhya Pradesh is also going to emerge as a major player in the other industry that is garnering a lot of interest–New and Renewable Energy, with investments exceeding ₹5.72 lakh crore and creation of an expected 1.4 lakh jobs. This includes MoUs worth over ₹2 lakh crore signed with large investments from companies like Reliance Industries Limited, Avaada Energy Private Limited, Torrent Power Limited. The state is prioritising renewable energy, aiming to meet 50 percent of its electricity consumption from sustainable sources.

It is rich in mineral resources like diamonds, limestone, dolomite, cement, copper, manganese, etc. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that there are unlimited possibilities of investment in the mining sector. The state government plans to increase its mineral revenue by 5 times. Towards this, the Mining and Mineral Resources Department has got ₹3.22 lakh crore worth of investment proposals, with an anticipated creation of 55,000 jobs.

By the year 2047, the contribution of tourism to India’s GDP will increase to more than 10 per cent. At GIS 2025, Madhya Pradesh announced attractive policies for investors to showcase the state as the next hotspot for tourists, both from India and around the world, for its scenic beauty and wildlife. Actor Pankaj Tripathi, the ambassador for the state, shared his experience of shooting in MP at the summit and said: “About 20 years ago, I played the role of a guide in a film in Madhya Pradesh. Since then, I fell in love with MP. Domestic tourists have to be told that there is no need to go abroad for tourism, everything is in MP itself. I myself will come to visit Madhya Pradesh with my entire family next month.”

A total investment proposal of more than ₹4,468 crore has been received in the tourism and hospitality sector in the state. This investment is proposed for projects like cruise tourism, film production, hotel-resort construction, water parks, golf courses, ultra-mega projects as well as expansion of tourism facilities in the state. The attractive benefits available to investors under Tourism Policy 2025 and Film Tourism Policy 2025, transparent and single window system for permission, available land parcels, ultra-mega projects, road rail and air connectivity etc. along with upcoming PPP projects, etc.

The Department of Agriculture, Horticulture and Food Processing got investment proposals to the tune of ₹4,000 crore. At the summit, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to have a land bank of one lakh hectares along with the necessary infrastructure for investment. “India is leading in the production of tomato, pea, onion, garlic, chilli, wheat and rice under horticultural crops. Due to abundant production of agri-horticultural produce, the farmer is not able to get the full price of the crop. Therefore, it is necessary to promote food processing in the state,” he said. The government plans to increase the area under horticulture crops from 27 lakh to 32 lakh hectares in 5 years and production from 400 lakh metric tonnes to 500 lakh tonnes.

Other key sectors attracting substantial investment include urban development and housing (proposed investment of ₹1.97 lakh crore is expected to generate 2.3 lakh jobs), science and technology (proposed investment of ₹78,000 crore), and MSMEs (proposed investments of ₹21,000 crore). The Adani Group announced a significant investment of ₹2.10 lakh crore, expected to generate 1 lakh jobs.

Future vision

The investments are in sync with the findings of the CII report, which outlined several strategic interventions to help achieve Madhya Pradesh’s full economic potential – push infrastructure development, increase availability of a skilled workforce, take measures to improve the ease of doing business, boost exports, facilitate a green transition and promote the use of technology. Each of these heads have seen significant movement in terms of investment proposals.

The summit underscored Madhya Pradesh’s potential to become a major industrial hub, driven by its strategic location, robust infrastructure, and a conducive business environment. With a focus on key sectors like renewable energy, manufacturing, and tourism, the state is poised to play a crucial role in India's economic growth trajectory.