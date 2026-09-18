Madhya Pradesh lights 3.55 crore diyas, 50 lakh free property registrations begin

Madhya Pradesh lit 3.55 crore diyas across the state on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, including 33.27 lakh lamps together in Ujjain, while the state government launched a free property registration initiative for 50 lakh people, according to a government release.

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Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and state in-charge Mahendra Singh participated in the lighting programme at Ujjain’s Ramghat. More than 25,000 volunteers, devotees and citizens joined the programme, with lamps lit across Shipra river ghats and Mahakal Mahalok at 7pm after a siren sounded.

The government said 845 iconic places across Madhya Pradesh were also illuminated. In Ujjain, 33.27 lakh diyas were lit across Ramghat, Datt Akhada, Kedareshwar Ghat, Sunhari Ghat, Bhukhi Mata Ghat and Mahakal Mahalok. The release described the Ujjain figure as a world record.

Free registrations launched At an event in Indore, Nabin and Yadav launched the Seva-Sankalp Abhiyan and began free property registrations under the Swamitva Adhikar Abhilekh Nishpadan Evam Panjiyan-2026 scheme. The government said 50 lakh people would receive free registration under the initiative.

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Nabin said Madhya Pradesh had surveyed around 68 lakh plots and that free registrations for 50 lakh people were being started. Yadav said the scheme would provide rights to rural residents. He said a one-month campaign was being conducted for free registration of records in more than 23,000 villages.

Nabin said the registration was intended to give rural residents ownership rights and said generations had lived without clear ownership of their land. He also said the government had prepared a detailed action plan for the registrations.

Yadav said the state government was working for public welfare and supporting small workers. He said more than ₹55,000 crore had so far been transferred to the accounts of Ladli Behna beneficiaries. He also said women working in employment-based industries would receive a separate monthly benefit of ₹5,000 through VGF.

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Regional development focus Yadav said the government was developing Janapav and other places associated with Lord Krishna as pilgrimage destinations. The release also said Nabin and Yadav took part in a roadshow in Indore before the main programme.

The release said lamps were lit at iconic locations across districts across the state.