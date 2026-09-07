Madhya Pradesh pitches investment opportunities in Dubai, showcases traditional products

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav on September 7 began the first day of a four-day visit to Dubai, UAE, with engagements aimed at strengthening the state’s global investment network. The delegation is promoting foreign direct investment, industrial collaboration and Madhya Pradesh’s development vision, and will participate in AIM Congress 2026 from September 7 to 9.

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The delegation was received by officials of the Indian Mission at Dubai International Airport. Around 50 members of the Indian diaspora, led by Jitendra Vaidya, welcomed Yadav at Hotel Fortune Atrium. The chief minister described the diaspora as an important partner in Madhya Pradesh’s development and global outreach.

ODOP and GI products take centre stage Yadav inaugurated an exhibition of Madhya Pradesh’s One District One Product and Geographical Indication products at Taj Dubai, Business Bay. Six products were displayed: Betul’s bell metal craft, Chanderi sarees, Maheshwari sarees, Ujjain Batik prints, Bhopal Zari-Zardozi embroidery and Gwalior carpets.

The exhibition seeks to connect artisans with international buyers, expand the reach of traditional products and create economic opportunities. Yadav held discussions with India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Dr. Deepak Mittal, and Consul General Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy. Discussions focused on economic engagement, industrial land, connectivity, investor-friendly policies, logistics and infrastructure.

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Yadav sought assistance in connecting Madhya Pradesh with UAE sovereign wealth funds, corporate groups, business organisations and institutional investors. He invited them to the Global Investors Summit-2027.

Global business leaders invited to GIS-2027 Yadav held an interaction with Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, during a luncheon hosted in his honour. Discussions covered cooperation in trade, agriculture, tourism and education. Yadav highlighted opportunities in renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, textiles, logistics, advanced manufacturing and urban infrastructure.

Discussions also covered food processing, agricultural value chains and cold-chain infrastructure. Yadav invited Al Yamahi and an Arab business delegation to visit Madhya Pradesh and participate in GIS-2027.

During a media interaction, Yadav presented the state’s industrial, infrastructure, tourism and logistics capabilities. He said the government aims to build a reliable platform for long-term development partnerships, highlighting the single-window system, fast-track approvals, progressive industrial policies and the state’s strategic location.

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The day ended with Yadav’s participation in the Tycoons Dinner at AIM Congress 2026, hosted by AIM Congress President Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. The dinner brought together global investors, corporations, financial institutions and governments.

Yadav interacted with policymakers, outlining investment opportunities in manufacturing, food processing, renewable energy, logistics, urban infrastructure, technology and export-oriented industries. The engagements also opened avenues for future investment partnerships ahead.