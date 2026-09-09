Madhya Pradesh positions itself as a new growth hub for global investors

Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself as a growth hub for investment and industry, with opportunities across food processing, textiles, artificial intelligence, data, drones and defence. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, speaking to media representatives in Dubai, said the state was creating an investment ecosystem to convert local capabilities into jobs and investment.

Yadav said Madhya Pradesh has implemented more than 25 new policies and removed several obsolete laws as part of business reforms. The reforms, he said, have accelerated industrial projects and strengthened investor confidence.

More than 1.10 crore people work in MSMEs, while exports exceeded ₹76,000 crore in 2026-27.

Focus on future sectors and infrastructure Yadav said AI, data, drones and defence have received special attention. Three IT parks are being developed in Rewa, Indore and Ujjain, while a science city is being developed to promote science and innovation. Investment is also being invited in agribusiness, pharmaceuticals, engineering and manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, data centres.

Madhya Pradesh, he said, has adequate land, a large land bank, surplus electricity and sufficient water resources, with expanding green-energy capacity. Affordable power, infrastructure and connectivity are competitive advantages. Bhopal and Indore have international flights, while four more airports are being prepared.

Regional Industry Conclaves have opened investment opportunities, with the next focus on district-level industrial activity. Education and healthcare are also being made employment-oriented.

Dubai pitch targets global investors On the second day, Yadav addressed AIM Congress 2026 in Dubai and invited investors to Madhya Pradesh. He assured them of administrative support, saying the government would stand shoulder to shoulder with investors.

He invited investment in food processing and agribusiness, textiles and garments, pharmaceuticals, engineering and manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, digital infrastructure and data centres.

He said 2022 CEPA has expanded India-UAE trade and investment opportunities. Bilateral trade has crossed $100 billion, with a target of $200 billion by 2032. Madhya Pradesh can play a role in this partnership.

Soybean, wheat, pulses, maize and spices can be linked to international markets, while cold chains and food processing offer investment opportunities.

Yadav presented Chanderi and Maheshwari textiles alongside textile parks and garments. Pithampur, Mandideep and Malanpur were highlighted as industrial centres for automobile and high-tech manufacturing.