Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a major investment hub, securing investment proposals worth over ₹30.77 lakh crore at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 held in Bhopal earlier this week. The two-day summit, called ‘a significant achievement for the entire nation’ by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, showcased the state as the next upcoming international investment destination with robust infrastructure, availability of skilled human resources, investor-friendly policies and abundant natural resources. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav highlighted the state’s commitment to creating a new ecosystem for investments and declared 2025 as the “Year of Industry”.

The two-day summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw attendance from the who’s who of the government, including 10 union ministers and 6 union secretaries, industry and also foreign dignitaries representing 60 key strategic nations from across the world. Several departmental conferences and sectoral sessions were also held in the summit, as a symbol of Madhya Pradesh’s presence. PM Modi inaugurated 18 new policies made by the government across sectors to attract investors from both India and abroad.

“Prime Minister Mr. Modi has resolved to make India fully developed by the year @2047. India will be the third largest economy of the world. Madhya Pradesh will prove to be an important supporting state by contributing to this. Madhya Pradesh has done a commendable job of participating in the efforts for progress at both local and global levels. This Global Investors Summit has been very successful. The MoUs signed in this summit in Madhya Pradesh will soon take a concrete shape and speed up the development of the state,” said Shah. Read on to know some of the highlights of the summit.

Tourism sector attracts significant investment The tourism sector garnered substantial interest in Madhya Pradesh, known for its scenic beauty and wildlife, with investment proposals exceeding ₹4,468 crore received in the sector. The summit highlighted Madhya Pradesh's diverse tourism offerings, including wildlife, heritage, and cultural experiences. Chief Minister Dr Yadav told delegates at the summit that continuous efforts are being made to develop tourism infrastructure and facilities in the state, increase connectivity and provide unforgettable tourism experience to tourists.

“By the year 2047, the contribution of tourism in India's GDP will increase to more than 10%. India's economy is growing rapidly,” said Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. To offer a fresh impetus to tourism development in the state, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board signed 6 MoUs with various institutions during the Global Investors Summit (GIS) to cover women safety, cleanliness, cultural preservation, adventure tourism and tourism facilities will be expanded at tourist places in the state.

Some key investments in the field of tourism include:

Cruise Tourism: Proposals from Ayodhya Cruise Lines and Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works Limited for cruise projects on the Narmada River worth ₹70 crore and ₹100 crore respectively.

Hotel and Resort Development: Significant investments from Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), ITC Hotels, and others for establishing new hotels and resorts across the state.

Film Tourism: Investment commitments from Amazon Prime, Zee5, and other entities to boost film production in Madhya Pradesh at an investment of about ₹300 crore.

Adventure Tourism: Partnerships with Indiahikes to develop new trekking routes and promote adventure tourism.

Cultural and Heritage Tourism: Projects focusing on the development and preservation of historical sites like Gwalior Fort.

Positive moves for MSMEs and start-ups The Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and start-up sectors received a substantial boost, with the government reiterating its commitment to encouraging entrepreneurship and generating employment opportunities in the state. Chief Minister Dr Yadav said that the MSME sector is very vast and it has opened doors to new possibilities. He also lauded the new MSME policy, saying it includes all important points to empower MSMEs.

Some key initiatives taken by the government include simplification of land allocation and other processes to facilitate ease of doing business, the implementation of 18 new policies to support MSMEs and start-ups, a focus on skill development programs to prepare youth for entrepreneurship, and a focus on rural, urban and handicraft products. National MSME Board Chairman Sunil praised 18 new policies of Madhya Pradesh government and said that these would be helpful in fulfilling PM Modi’s goal of a developed India.

Agriculture and food processing Known as the ‘Cotton Capital of India’ of India, Madhya Pradesh showcased its strength in the field of agriculture and food processing at GIS 2025. The Department of Agriculture, Horticulture and Food Processing secured investment proposals amounting to ₹4,000 crore. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in India to possess a land bank of one lakh hectares with necessary infrastructure for investment. He highlighted India’s leading production of horticultural crops like tomato, pea, onion, garlic, chilli, wheat, and rice. To address the challenge of farmers not receiving full value for their abundant produce, the government plans to promote food processing. Furthermore, the state aims to expand the area under horticulture crops from 27 lakh to 32 lakh hectares within five years and increase production from 400 lakh metric tonnes to 500 lakh tonnes.

Mining sector poised for 5X growth The mining sector is poised to be a major catalyst for the state's economic expansion. Madhya Pradesh is rich in mineral resources, including diamonds, limestone, dolomite, cement, copper, and manganese. Chief Minister Dr Yadav called mining the ‘biggest strength in the field of investment at GIS 2025, emphasising the investment potential the sector brings. The state government is targeting a five fold increase in mineral revenue. To achieve this, the Mining and Mineral Resources Department secured ₹3.22 lakh crore worth of investment proposals. The government’s focus on mining is a reflection of the state’s commitment to leveraging its natural resources for sustainable economic growth.

Infrastructure and ease of doing business PM Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Dr Yadav spoke about the state’s strong infrastructure, including adequate land, water, and electricity availability in their respective addresses at the summit. The government’s focus on transparent administration, investor-friendly policies, and ease of doing business has contributed to the increased investor confidence, which is reflecting in the number of proposals received during GIS 2025. The Prime Minister also launched 18 new policies aimed at stimulating industrial growth, while the government also focused on empowering MSMEs and start-ups through new policies and skill development programs.

Recognising the pivotal role of logistics, the Madhya Pradesh government showcased its commitment to enhancing connectivity and overall infrastructure in the state to attract businesses to set up base in the state. This includes improving the state’s vast road network, modernising its rail network, and expanding airport terminals. The government also emphasised upon creating a user-friendly investment portal to enhance logistical efficiency, aiming to make the state a hub for logistical excellence.

Textile Sector: Capitalising on Strengths The state is focused on the expansion of the textile industry. India is one of the world’s leading names in the textile industry since ancient times and Madhya Pradesh has a strong network of micro and small industries, making it suitable for the textile industry. Secretary, Textile Ministry, Neelam Shami Rao spoke about the facilities and important schemes being provided by the Government of India for investment in the textile sector. To promote textile industries, the central government is setting up 7 PM Mitra Parks in different states of the country, of which the largest one is being set up in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. This will create more than one lakh direct employment and more than 2 lakh indirect employment opportunities.

Looking Ahead The Madhya Pradesh government is developing a 25-year plan for the state’s progress, demonstrating its long-term vision for sustainable growth in the state. The government has initiated measures to create a favourable environment for investors, through several key initiatives and policies. The Udyog Ki Kalpana Evam Paricharan Act, the Jan Vishwas Act, and the focus on ease of doing business are a few examples.